'Literally Thought Of Self-Annihilation': Giancarlo Esposito Reveals How He Wanted To Get Insurance For Kids Before Breaking Bad

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Imagine being in such a tight spot financially that you’re willing to take extreme steps to provide for your family. That’s the heartbreaking situation actor Giancarlo Esposito once faced.

Before becoming the famous Gus Fring, Esposito faced severe financial difficulties that pushed him to the edge. He was so worried about his kids’ future that he considered a drastic plan: arranging his own accident to get life insurance money for them. Yes, you read that right, delve further for the deets.

Giancarlo Esposito and his dire financial crisis

In a heartfelt interview on SiriusXM’s Jim & Sam show, Esposito, now 65, recalled a bleak period when he was on the verge of bankruptcy. He had no idea how to support his four kids back then. Esposito started thinking about life insurance and whether his family would get money if he committed suicide or not.

"My way out in my brain was: 'Hey, do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide? Do they get the bread?'" he recalled. His wife noticed something was off but didn't know the extent of his struggles.

Giancarlo Esposito on how he planned ways to kill him

Esposito began planning ways to make his death look accidental so his kids could get the insurance money. “I literally thought of self-annihilation so they could survive,” he added. But then, he had a moment of clarity. He realized that leaving his children fatherless would cause them immense pain.

Thankfully, Espisoto found hope and a new direction in his life through his iconic role as Gus Firing in Breaking Bad. The character not only elevated his career but also provided the financial stability he desperately needed. His incredible performance even got him an Emmy nomination in 2012.

Giancarlo Esposito: A new chapter

Even though the hit series Breaking Bad offered Esposito a steady, long-term contract, he decided to pass on the opportunity. Why? Because after financial stability, he wanted the flexibility to work on different projects without having to ask for permission every time.

After initially declining a long-term contract, Esposito accepted a guest role on Breaking Bad and later secured a flexible agreement that allowed him to do other projects as well.

With his career back on track, Esposito went on to star in other popular shows like The Mandalorian and The Boys. He also returned to his role as Gus Fring in Better Call Saul. Looking ahead, Esposito is keen to delve deeper into Gus’ backstory.

Esposito ventures into graphic novels

Teaming up with screenwriter Matt Wheeler and writer Jay Martin, Esposito has co-created The Venetian. The Venetian unfolds against the mesmerizing backdrop of Venice’s criminal landscape. The novel is a blend of Esposito’s Afro-Italian heritage and modern noir.

It is scheduled to be published by Gallery 13, a part of The Gallery Books Group under Simon and Schuster. Matt Wheeler is also working with Esposito on the upcoming AMC crime thriller Parish. Meanwhile, Martin, known for his graphic novel Lost Boy published by Dark Horse Comics and the upcoming Yellow, will contribute his illustration and storytelling skills to the project.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

