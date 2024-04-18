Abigail From Radio Silence: When Is Late Euphoria Star Angus Cloud's Last Movie Coming Out? All We Know So Far

Directed by the duo known as Radio Silence, Abigail is one of the most anticipated movies from Universal Pictures. They have previously worked together on V/H/S, Scream, Scream VI, and Ready or Not. This new horror film is one of the last performances of the late Angus Cloud, best known for his role in HBO's Euphoria. Cloud died last July at the age of 25. Helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film is produced by William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt for Project X Entertainment. The script was written by Guy Busick and Stephen Shields whereas Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher serve as the executive producers.

"This is a fun movie," Gillett teased last year during a conversation with FearHQ. "It has a lot of the energy people have come to associate our work with. It’s funny, it’s fun, and it’s a bloodbath." The movie has already been screened for critics and they said that this is going to be one of the best horror movie experiences for the audiences in 2024.

What Is Abigail About?

Abigail will be a reboot of Dracula's Daughter, set in the present. However, there's a twist. Whereas Abigail is focused on a young girl, the original film had an adult woman as the primary antagonist.

The Abigail movie is about a group that abducts Abigail, the daughter of a wealthy and powerful figure. They also demand a large ransom of $50 million from her father. They come to realize their mistake when she turns out to be a vampire.

The official synopsis from Universal reads:

"Children can be such monsters."

"After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl."

The official trailer for the film was released on January 11 by Universal Pictures. The movie is rated R in the US for its strong bloody violence and brief drug use. Though it is mainly a horror film, it has some comedic angles as well.

Who Stars in Abigail?

14-years-old Irish actress Alisha Weir, who made her acting debut in the 2018 horror thriller, Don’t Leave Home is playing the titular role in Abigail. The movie also stars Melissa Barrera as Joey, Dan Stevens as Frank, Kathryn Newton as Sammy, William Catlett as Rickles, Kevin Durand as Peter, late actor Angus Cloud as Dean, Giancarlo Esposito as Lambert, and Matthew Goode.

Abigail Directors Spoke On Working On the Film After Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud died just after the SAG-AFTRA strike and that compelled to pause the production of the film. As soon as the cast and crew returned to the set, by the end of the year, “everybody involved really wanted to make sure that we finished the movie strong and did Angus justice,” Bettinelli-Olpin says. “We felt a responsibility.”

“It was just so evident how much fun he was having,” Gillett says. “I don’t think we’ve ever worked with somebody that forces the other actors in the scene to pay attention. There’s not a false moment in anything that he does. He kind of gave everyone permission to be a little weird and take some swings that maybe they wouldn’t have otherwise, just because of how natural and charismatic he is in a scene.”

"It was emotionally, it was hard, but there was also something that we really wanted to make sure that he was really showcased in the movie," Bettinelli-Olipin told ComicBook.com.

Bettinelli-Olpin also said that they filmed all the things they needed of the actor, so that any digital recreations or substitutions are not used. “Every single thing of Angus is Angus in the movie,” he says. “There’s not even an ADR line off-camera that we needed for story. It’s all Angus.”

Cloud played Fez in the HBO series Euphoria, a role which was his first onscreen role. He also had appearances in some music videos, Noah Cyrus' All Three, Juice WRLD's Cigarettes, and Becky G & Karol G's Mamiii.

When is Abigail Coming to Theaters?

Abigail is Universal's third vampire-related title of the last year after Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter and it storms into the big screen Friday, April 19.

