Guess Who: This actor who just tripled his fee was asked to take a massive pay cut, fought with his producers

The Coronavirus outbreak has brought some terrible news for this Gen-Y star who's fuming right now, after having lost most of what he had gained in the past one year.

Little did this actor know that the Covid-19 outbreak in India will rob him of the dreams he had seen for himself after delivering a superhit last year. Yes, the Gen-Y star has struggled to see great days at the box office, despite being known as an amazing performer. He got his due with his last film, where not only was he appreciated for his brilliant acting skills but also raked in huge moolah at the ticket counters.

The film also got him good fortune, or so it seems. He, of course, charged somewhere around Rs 9-11 crore before the blockbuster happened and right after, his management made sure he's paid almost three times the same amount. He rejected several big films and concept-driven projects, because the makers couldn't agree with his remuneration. Some felt that it was a one-film wonder and the success of that project doesn't entirely mean that our man has turned out to be a box office messiah. Clearly, our star thinks otherwise.

He got a huge deal on board - where he was getting thrice the amount he usually charges, along with a fair amount of profit percentage. The producers had mutually agreed on it and everything was fine. But the recent Coronavirus outbreak has put left everyone in utter dismay. The industry, at large, has lost over several thousands of crores, and the actors have been slowly asked to take pay cuts. Our star has been given a massive pay cut- to the tune of 40-45% and that news has left him fuming. He picked up the phone on the producers and had a major verbal fight, but was finally made to understand that this was much needed for them to proceed with the making of the film, or else they might have to shelve it completely. The last we heard, our hero has agreed, only on the condition that his profit sharing clause and percentage stays intact. Well, sometimes, if you're a great actor, you just know you'll reap the benefits from your profits, right?

Credits :Pinkvilla

