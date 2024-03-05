Lupita Nyong’o Dating History: Exploring Black Panther Star’s Past Relationships As She Spends Birthday With Rumored Beau Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o were recently spotted getting cozy in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, celebrating Nyong'o's 41st birthday. They were seen running into the ocean together and embracing the seaside, which sparked dating rumors. The couple, first linked in October 2023, appeared to confirm their romance in December. Jackson, recently divorced from Jodie Turner-Smith, shares one child with her. Nyong'o, transitioning from her previous relationship, opened up about her recent breakup in an interview. Before her relationship with Joshua Jackson was confirmed, the Oscar winner dated K'naan and Selema Masekela. Let's explore more about her relationship timeline in brief.

Confirmed Relationships

Over the years, Lupita Nyong'o has been linked to several stars, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Jared Leto, Michael B. Jordan, and Janelle Monáe. However, she has never confirmed having a relationship with them. Despite rumors, the Black Panther star has only had two known relationships to date: K'Naan and Selema Masekela

K'Naan

In 2014, Lupita briefly dated Keinan Abdi Warsame, also known as K'naan, the Wavin' Flag rapper. Details about their relationship remain scarce, but rumors surfaced after Lupita was spotted getting "very flirty" with Jared Leto at the SAG Awards. The split was confirmed by an insider to Us Weekly in January 2015, with Lupita reportedly initiating the breakup.

Selema Masekela

In December 2022, Lupita publicly confirmed her relationship with sports commentator Selema Masekela. Reports suggest that they have known each other since 2016, although the exact start of their romantic involvement remains unclear.

Recent Split

On October 19, 2023, Lupita seemingly confirmed her split with Selema Masekela through a heartfelt Instagram post. In the post, Lupita opened up about the breakup, sharing her thoughts and emotions with her followers. She reflected on the challenges of the relationship and expressed gratitude for the lessons learned during this difficult time.