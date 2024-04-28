MTV Splitsvilla X5, the popular dating reality show, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats as every weekend viewers witness unexpected twists. In tonight's (April 28) episode, the first eviction round happened where not one but three contestants had to bid adieu to the show. The three contestants who became the first contestants to get eliminated were Nidhi Goyal, Rahul Dayma, and Dr. Arica aka Niharika Porwal.

After their shocking eviction from MTV Splitsvilla X5, Nidhi Goyal got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. While talking to us, Nidhi addressed ex-boyfriend Rahul Dayma's cheating allegations and revealed the truth behind it. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you think you could have rebonded with your ex-partner Rahul Dayma on MTV Splitsvilla X5?

I don't think I can re-bond with him because he is not that personality. I don't think I will ever talk to him in this lifetime.

On National Television, Rahul accused you of cheating and admitted to destroying your phone; What is your take on this?

When he spoke about me cheating on him, I didn't see even one percent truth in this. I couldn't talk to him about this but I want to know about it and I want to tell him to show me the proof so that I can believe this. You can say whatever and I know you do. I can't do anything about this so I allowed him to speak because it's his job to say anything. If there's proof then only I will clear things.

I want to clarify this - One of my friends arrived to meet me and I don't think I met him for more than 2 or 3 hours. I met him for work purposes because I wanted to discuss something with him. I found that friend a little irritating so I thought I wouldn't sit with him for even one hour and so I left quickly.

When Rahul spoke about this, we (Rahul and Nidhi) were not dating, he was not even my friend, we had rare conversations and he accepted this. So I don't understand where this 'cheating' is coming from. Also, abusing is Rahul's talent and he can only do that.

If you weren't eliminated now, with whom do you think you would have formed a connection in MTV Splitsvilla X5?

I think I was beginning to form a connection with Aniket (Aniket Lama) but things changed when exes entered. If exes hadn't arrived and things wouldn't have happened, then I could have formed a good connection with Aniket.

According to you, who is the ideal pair in MTV Splitsvilla X5?

Till the time I was on the show, I saw everyone doing things for the show. Because when we were there, we saw everyone off-camera and on-camera. We saw who was doing what. We saw Harsh (Harsh Arora) and Rushali (Rushali Yadav), they were happy off-camera and then decided to do things when they were supposed to come on-camera.

So somewhere things were fake and everyone realized that they were faking it. I can't say anyone is ideal till now, be it Harsh-Rushali or Jash-Akriti (Jashwanth Bopanna-Akriti Negi), because there were only these two pairs. I think one of them might be an ideal pair but I don't feel that yet.

Rahul Dayma, Akriti Negi, Kashish Kapoor, Ayushmaan Maggu, Khanak Waghnani: If you could describe these contestants in one word what would it be?

Rahul Dayma- Disgusting, Akriti Negi- Overdramatic, Kashish Kapoor- Naagin, Ayushmaan Maggu- Sweet, because he was something else on the show, and after the show he seems to be sweet so I will say sweet, Khanak- Sweet.

Premiered on March 30, 2024, and hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. MTV Splitsvilla X5 continues to spice up every weekend for the audiences.

