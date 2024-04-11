Made Me Starstruck': Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Reveals She Almost Fainted After Meeting Billy Bob Thornton

At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Bunnie XO, the wife of musician Jelly Roll, had an unforgettable encounter with Hollywood star Billy Bob Thornton. The moment undoubtedly left her starstruck but Roll took to her TikTok account to share her feelings on her meet with icon, Billy Bob Thornton. Bunnie XO further celebrated her husband, Jelly Roll’s win at CMT Awards 2024 by sharing a candid Instagram post with her followers.

Bunnie XO shared her fangirl encounter with Billy Bob Thornton

In a viral TikTok video captured just outside PEOPLE's photo booth, Bunnie XO's encounter with Billy Bob Thornton unfolded. The video captures her genuine excitement as she approaches Thornton and warmly embraces him. Bunnie introduced herself as Jelly's wife, “Hi, I’m Jelly’s wife,” she said. To which Thornton responds with familiarity, acknowledging her by name, reverting, “I know. How are you, honey?”

Bunnie later shared the video on social media, as retrieved via PEOPLE , expressing her astonishment at the encounter. In the caption, she confessed, "I almost fainted meeting Billy Bob Thornton because he knew who I was." "OK this made me starstruck," her caption read, highlighting her overwhelming feeling on meeting the superstar.

Bunnie XO celebrated Jelly Roll's Success at the CMT Awards 2024

Following the electrifying encounter with Thornton, Bunnie shifted her focus to celebrating her husband's triumphs at the CMT Music Awards. Jelly Roll, the talented musician behind hits like "Need a Favor," garnered multiple accolades at the ceremony, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year. His exceptional performance of "Halfway to Hell" also marked a memorable moment in the show.

Taking to social media, Bunnie shared a heartfelt message praising her husband's dedication and talent. She lauded him as a visionary and expressed her unwavering support and love. Bunny marked that her husband’s feat was not an overnight task but was the culmination of his decades of hard work.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "My sweet husband, the visionary. The maestro of misfits. You are not an overnight success story, this has been 20 years in the making. I’ve seen days where we thought no one was listening to the music, & nights that turned into filled arenas. I’ve watched you pour your soul into a pen & write therapeutic hymns for the broken only for those hymns to pour straight into their hearts. Therapeutic music that kisses the cracks of their souls & even if just for that moment- they kno they are understood & seen. Papabear your voice is an instrument of healing & the world is your choir. I LOVE YOU IN THIS LIFETIME & EVERY OTHER ONE I'M LUCKY TO BE BY YOUR SIDE IN."

Bunnie XO's encounter with Billy Bob Thornton and her subsequent celebration of her husband's success at the 2024 CMT Music Awards offer a glimpse into her joy and excitement as graced the award show.

