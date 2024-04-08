CMT Music Awards 2024: Jelly Roll Gets His Third Win Of The Night; Bags Video Of The Year Award

Jelly Roll’s Video of the Year award win at the 2024 CMT Music Award marked his third win for the night, helping him cement his status as the rising star of country music.

Evidently stoked by sweeping all the three categories he was nominated in tonight, here's what Roll said of his biggest win of them all:

Jelly Roll wins Video of the Year Award at the 2024 CMT Awards

Taking the stage to accept the honor, Jelly Roll enthusiastically began, “Billy Bob Thornton just gave me my third award tonight, y’all.”

Referencing a moment in the show when presenter Gayle King said she had asked Jelly Roll to not party too much so he would be ready for her show on Monday, Roll said, “Gayle King, I’m gonna be a little late in the morning because we’re gonna party, Austin.”

Elsewhere in his acceptance speech, Roll gave shout-outs to the two fellow performers who were competing against him in the category, saying, “Man, Cody Johnson…you are my favorite cowboy, forever and ever and ever. Kelsea Ballerini, you know what I think of you too. You go, baby.”

Jelly Roll’s other two awards at the 2024 CMT Awards

Going into the night with three nominations, Jelly Roll managed to sweep all of them.

In addition to winning the aforementioned Video of the Year accolade, Jelly Roll also took home the Male Video of the Year and Performance of the Year Award, all for his gospel-flavored 2023 track Need a Favor. Need a Favor reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release.

In addition to his win, Roll charmed the audience tonight with a performance of Halfway to Hell.

Last year at the CMT Awards, Roll won Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and CMT Digital First Performance of the Year, all for Son of a Sinner.

The 2024 CMT Award aired on CBS on Sunday, April 7, at 8 P.M. ET and 7 P.M. PT. For those who missed the live-action, CMT Awards can be streamed on Paramount+.