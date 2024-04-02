Who Is Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO? All About Her As She Joins Country Star At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

The celebrity music couple attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, which took place on Monday. They looked stunning as they arrived on the red carpet. Recently, the romantic duo disclosed their 2018 breakup story on TikTok, which was shared by his wife, Bunnie XO.

This article talks about Bunnie XO’s life, her career, and her relationship with country singer Jelly Roll, as well as the duo’s appearance at the music award function. Let’s explore more about her journey.

Who is Bunnie XO?

Bunnie XO is a podcaster, model, and YouTuber. She loves dogs and has a bulldog named Chachi. Her real name is Alisa Deford. Born on January 22, 1980, she is the successful owner of Dumb Blonde Productions. She has a podcast channel on YouTube where she hosts many podcasts with celebrity guests.

According to Billboard, she entertained fans on YouTube before becoming a podcaster, where she has more than 200,000 subscribers. Besides posting her podcast episodes there, she has also uploaded fun vlogs, challenges, and more.

Talking about her marriage, she has been married to Jason Bradley Deford, also known as Jelly Roll, since 2016. They first met in 2015, when she watched him sing at Sin City’s Country Saloon in Las Vegas. As per The Knot, they renewed their wedding vows in the same Las Vegas chapel last year where they got married.

Now, she is a successful podcaster and a YouTube sensation, with a huge fan following on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Her struggles began initially with having a tough childhood, followed by being a sex worker. From there on, she evolved remarkably in her prolific career.

Bunnie XO joins his husband Jelly Roll at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO made their joyful and warm appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.

Roll is excited to set the stage on fire. He updated his fans on his Instagram.

The country singer will be performing at the awards ceremony this evening, and he is vying for an astounding eight nominations. These honors include Best New Pop Artist, Best New Country Artist, Artist of the Year, and Country Artist of the Year, among others.

According to Just Jared, the Dumb Blonde podcast host spoke to TikTok last week about the 2018 breakup story with Jelly Roll.

The model said, “Who knew us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back – would have put us on this wild journey called life,” she wrote on top of the video.

She added, “We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. I yuh you so muchhh.”

Meanwhile, watch what Jelly Roll energetically said in his acceptance speech during the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s stunning and badass appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards marked a victorious tale in their life, from breakup to reconciliation depicting impeccable love for each other in good and bad times.









