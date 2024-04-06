Are Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Ok? Find Out As Their Plane Makes Emergency Landing En-Route To CMT Awards 2024

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, faced a nerve-wracking ordeal as their journey to the 2024 CMT Awards took an unexpected turn. A malfunction in their private jet prompted an emergency landing, sparking concern among fans and raising questions about their well-being.

Jelly Roll's Journey Interrupted

Amidst anticipation for the CMT Awards, Jelly Roll's trip was disrupted by the emergency landing. Nominated for three prestigious awards, including Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year, the incident casts uncertainty over his attendance and performance at the event.

Bunnie XO's Social Media Revelation

Taking to TikTok, Bunnie XO shared the harrowing experience with followers. In a candid video, she recounted the mid-air halt and subsequent emergency landing, expressing determination to reach the awards ceremony despite the setback. "When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction," she wrote in the video. In the caption, she also added, "CMT I swear we're coming." After the landing, she said, "We landed but might have to get back on the same plane."

“My mama always told me I had a face for radio, baby!” he joked during his acceptance speech. “I never would have dreamed I would be one of the voices coming through your radio…. I love you, Jesus, and I love you, Bunnie, my wife” said Bunny in his acceptance speech. As the country music community eagerly awaits the CMT Awards, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's ordeal serves as a reminder of the unpredictability. Despite the interruption, their resilience and commitment to attending the event shine through, reflecting their dedication to their craft and their fans.