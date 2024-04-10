'None Of This Has Settled On Me’: Jelly Roll Reflects On His Journey From Juvenile Detention To Being Biggest Winner At 2024 CMT Award

Some people and their journeys are an example of inspiration for many, One such singer is the recent one who bagged the most awards at the CMT Music Awards 2024.

Rising from the shadows to the spotlight, Jason Bradley DeFord, known as Jelly Roll, finds his rise in the country music industry quite surreal. Once a name that not many knew, the singer has today proved himself by securing Grammy nominations, bagging multiple People’s Choice Awards, and earning three wins Sunday at the CMT Awards, including Video of the Year.

Despite his rising stardom, he has maintained a down-to-earth nature, which his fans have grown to love.“None of this has settled on me. I am the most average guy ever,” Jelly Roll told Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” Monday, the day after his CMT wins. His performance at the CMT Awards, electric and emotionally charged, left both the audience and Jelly Roll himself in awe of the moment’s intensity.

“Feeling them and being able to give a speech and being able to try to try to talk directly and pour into somebody’s living room, that just fires me up in a way, man. I think it’s God,” he said.

Jelly Roll addressed his past struggles in his acceptance speech at the CMT Music Awards

In a heartfelt moment during his acceptance speech for Male Video of the Year, Jelly Roll mentioned those in juvenile detention, providing a context of his past struggles in Tennessee with the law, including arrests for marijuana possession and attempted robbery that put him in and out of jail.

“I just want them to know that you can really overcome this. This is just a moment of your life and who you were isn’t who you are, You can change at any given moment because of the changes around the corner for all of us. I truly believe that I epitomize it as much as I can,” Jelly Roll said.

The singer’s unique blend of country music with a hip-hop-like sound, along with his distinctive tattoos, has set him apart in the industry. Other artists who are similar to him are Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson, who are also making a name for themselves with the support of Jelly Roll.

What are some of the past struggles mentioned by the singer Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll grew up in Antioch, Tennessee. His father was a meat seller, and a bookie. while his mother struggled with mental health issues and a drug addiction that started with pain medications. During his childhood, DeFord never felt comfortable: at school, he was made fun of for his size, his clothes and his background. However, he found his escape in music, rapping in middle school and gathering crowds. Fast forward to his teens, At 13, he spent time in a juvenile facility after being caught with weed. By 15, he says, he had tried most drugs: pills, cocaine, acid, mushrooms, and meth. At 16, again, he was charged as an adult for an aggravated assault case after attempting to steal weed from someone while armed and landed himself an 18-month sentence. For a decade, he drifted in and out of prison. Offenses included violating probation, failing drug tests and possessing crack with the intent to resell.

Cut to age 25, (after several rocky moments), Jolly left prison for the last time and, without any studio help, built a decent fanbase. “I had a billion views on my YouTube channel before I signed a record deal. Since then, there’s been no looking back or going to prison anymore. Truly said, music heals people in many unexpected ways.

