‘Make Barbie Notice You’: Eva Mendes Shares Details Of Her Acting Tips To Ryan Gosling When He Was Shooting For Greta Gerwig’s Film

Eva Mendes is an acting coach, and Ryan Gosling is just Ken! During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Ghost Rider actress revealed the acting tips she gave her husband while he filmed Greta Gerwig’s 2023 summer blockbuster Barbie. “I would just simplify everything,” Mendes recalled.

She would remind him to let Ken be all-consumed by Barbie, creating a desperation needed for his character, and Gosling was game for it. “He really loved that. I’d remind him, as he’s literally walking out the door, ‘Make Barbie notice you, make Barbie fall in love with you,’” Mendes added.

Although the couple have been together for 13 years, they never miss a chance to swoon over one another. Speaking of how she carries herself, the Skura Style founder admitted that a lot of her confidence reflects how her partner looks at her. “I feel really f—ing sexy at times. The way my man looks at me is just … at times I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,’” she gushed.

Mendes admitted that although she never considered herself beautiful, she always felt sexy and continues to feel so. “That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me,” she added.

The Hitch actress shared the screen with her now husband on various projects, including 2011’s Drunk History Christmas and 2012’s Place Beyond The Pines, after which she famously stepped away from acting. When asked whether she’d ever make a comeback, Mendes said she would love to only if it has something to do with Gosling. “He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before,” she admitted.

Although acting might not be on the horizon as of now, Mendes is taking her business ventures quite seriously. From creating her own cleaning company, Skura Style, to publishing her first-ever children’s book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries. Most recently, she collaborated with eyewear brand Look Optic and released her collection.