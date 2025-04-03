General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha and Jason Agree on Their Future?

In the Thursday, April 3 episode of General Hospital, emotions run high as secrets unfold and alliances are tested. Sasha Gilmore Corbin is struggling with an issue that directly involves Jason Morgan. Will they be able to find common ground, or will their differences create new challenges?

As Sasha wrestles with concerns about Jason’s recent decisions, he senses something is wrong and offers to help. Sasha admits that Jason himself is the problem, leading to an important conversation about their future. With Jason recently discussing changes to his will to include Sasha’s baby, she may have strong feelings about what that means for her independence and their relationship moving forward.

Meanwhile, in Port Charles, Drew Cain issues a menacing threat to Portia Robinson, making it clear that her life could take a drastic turn if she doesn’t comply with his demands. Curtis Ashford also finds himself suspicious when Kai Taylor hints at some hidden agenda, possibly linked to Drew’s offer to fund his surgery.

Elsewhere, Carly Spencer faces a tough decision when Jack Brennan lays out the realities of their relationship. With secrecy and outside judgment looming, Brennan asks if Carly can truly handle what’s ahead. Later, Carly reconnects with Lucas Jones, leading to a heartfelt conversation about their love lives.

At Wyndemere, Jenz Sidwell extends an offer to Sonny Corinthos, claiming he can help track down the person behind a recent attack. However, Sonny remains wary of Sidwell’s true intentions and may reject the deal outright. As tensions rise, Sonny is likely to issue his own set of threats, warning Sidwell of the consequences if he turns out to be involved.

With power struggles and emotional revelations shaping the next chapter, General Hospital fans won’t want to miss the April 3 episode. Will Sasha and Jason see eye to eye, or is this the beginning of a deeper conflict? Stay tuned to find out.