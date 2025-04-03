The Young and the Restless, April 2 Episode Recap: Lily Presses Damian for Truth Amid Dumas Drama

In a dramatic episode of The Young and the Restless on April 2, Lily confronts Damian regarding the enigmatic Dumas, seeking answers.

At the same time, Jack closes a financing deal for Billy's venture, and Chloe issues Sally a heads-up regarding Phyllis.

Diane picks up on Jack's distraction at the Genoa City Athletic Club, but he dismisses it as being from work.

They talk about Victor's interference in Kyle's romance with Claire before they leave for home, looking forward to their house renovations being completed.

At Society, Phyllis confronts Billy regarding his schemes with Dumas. She's suspicious since she found no information on the reclusive billionaire, cautioning Billy of possible danger.

Billy is still hopeful but promises to meet with Dumas before proceeding. Lily listens in and learns that Damian is an employee of Dumas but has never laid eyes on the man, generating further red flags.

When Lily exits, Phyllis brands Dumas the "Count of Genoa City," and Billy vows to learn the truth.

Sally fills Chloe in at Crimson Lights regarding Billy's transaction with Phyllis. Chloe reminds Sally of Phyllis's questionable history and tells Sally to outwit her.

Phyllis shows up and encourages Sally to persuade Billy away from collaborating with Dumas, but Sally stands up for Billy's vision. Phyllis cautions her that Dumas might be taking advantage of Billy.

Nate and Damian then confront Holden at the jazz club over false gossip. Holden deflects blame on Lily, who shows up angry that Nate revealed information.

Damian claims he never got near Chancellor, and Holden supports him. Lily asks for Dumas's real motive, but Damian stays evasive.

Subsequently, Jack goes to Billy's residence to seal the business transaction but becomes uneasy when Billy talks about Dumas.

Jack cautions him to remain on guard, but Billy confesses the matter keeps him focused. Jack is shocked to hear Dumas is after more than one person in Genoa City.

As questions surrounding Dumas intensify, Lily's quest for answers is by no means complete.

