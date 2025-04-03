Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nikki Betray Victor to Protect Michael?

In the Thursday, April 3 episode of The Young and the Restless, tensions rise as alliances are tested and loyalty is put on the line. With Victor Newman once again pulling strings behind the scenes, will Nikki Newman choose friendship over loyalty to her husband?

Victor Newman has assigned Michael Baldwin a new, high-risk job—one that might require some morally questionable actions. As someone who has bent the rules for Victor before, Michael may not hesitate to follow orders. However, his wife, Lauren Baldwin, is deeply concerned about the implications of his involvement and decides to take matters into her own hands.

At the jazz lounge, Lauren reaches out to Nikki with a desperate plea. She asks her to betray Victor by intervening in Michael’s latest assignment. Whether that means gathering intel or directly stopping Michael, Lauren hopes Nikki will put friendship above her marriage. Despite her initial hesitation, Nikki agrees to dig for information and later confronts Michael, pressing him for details about Victor’s plans.

Meanwhile, Diane Jenkins Abbott faces growing fears when Traci Abbott reveals her bold strategy against the deceptive “Alan Laurent,” also known as Martin Laurent. Diane warns Traci about the risks, but Traci remains determined to extract a confession. However, doubts creep in, and by the end of the week, Traci will struggle with her own growing fears about the situation.

With Victor’s revenge plans unfolding and his spies firmly in place, the battle lines are being drawn. If Victor learns of Nikki’s betrayal, the consequences could be severe. Will Nikki’s decision to help Lauren lead to more chaos, or will she find a way to protect both Michael and Jack Abbott from Victor’s schemes? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless on Thursday, April 3, to find out.