The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam’s Showdown with Bill Go Too Far?

In the Thursday, April 3 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, tensions between Liam Spencer and Bill Spencer escalate as their fiery confrontation takes a dangerous turn. With Liam quitting his job after refusing to align with Bill’s decisions, their father-son relationship may be beyond repair. Will their latest faceoff push Liam over the edge—literally?

Liam has been livid over how Bill handled the Luna Nozawa situation, and their confrontation at the Spencer mansion will only grow more intense. Bill thrives on control and won’t tolerate Liam’s defiance, leading to a fierce battle of wills. But just how far will Bill go to regain control, and will Liam’s anger spiral into a breaking point?

Meanwhile, medical drama looms as The Bold and the Beautiful hints at a looming emergency. Dr. Grace Buckingham is set to take on a new cardiology patient, sparking speculation that Liam’s stress and rage could trigger a medical crisis. Will their conflict take a physical toll on Liam, or is another character at risk?

Elsewhere, Deacon Sharpe extends a surprising proposal to Hope Logan, who’s been struggling since Steffy Forrester ousted her from Forrester Creations. Deacon has already assured Hope of his support, but he may now offer her a job at Il Giardino—at least as a temporary solution while she determines her next steps. Though working at a restaurant isn’t part of Hope’s dream, she might consider it while mapping out her future.

As family tensions boil over and unexpected opportunities arise, The Bold and the Beautiful fans won’t want to miss the April 3 episode. Will Liam’s fury with Bill lead to irreversible consequences, and will Hope accept Deacon’s offer? Stay tuned to find out.