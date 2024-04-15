5 Actors Who Could Bring One Punch Man Live-Action To Life As Saitama; Lewis Tan, Dwayne Johnson And Others

Sony Pictures' One Punch Man live-action adaptation is in the works with director Justin Lin onboard. Meanwhile, speculation mounts as to who will play the iconic Saitama. Here are our top 5.

By Sneha Sam
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  08:07 PM IST |  492
As fans eagerly anticipate the next phase of One Punch Man, the announcement of a live-action movie has sparked widespread excitement. Sony Pictures' One Punch Man live-action adaptation is definitely gaining momentum, with director Justin Lin at the helm and Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner penning the script. But the burning question remains: who will portray the iconic hero, Saitama?

5 actors who could play Saitama in One Punch Man live-action

5. Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg in Batman Vs Superman [Warner Bros. Pictures, DC], One Punch Man [ONE, Yusuke Murata, Madhouse, J.C. Staff, Crunchyroll, Netflix]

With his range of serious and comedic roles, Eisenberg could capture Saitama's serious demeanor while seamlessly delivering the character's deadpan humor. Eisenberg’s performance could make him a surprising yet effective choice for Saitama, as his ability to capture nuanced expressions could masterfully portray Saitama's stoic demeanor.

4. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Black Adam [Warner Bros. Pictures, DC], One Punch Man [ONE, Yusuke Murata, Madhouse, J.C. Staff, Crunchyroll, Netflix]

Known for his charisma and action-packed performances, Dwayne Johnson could seamlessly embody Saitama's larger-than-life presence. The Rock has the essential comedic timing and physical prowess, making him a natural fit for the role. Since the actor already stated that he wanted to take on more anti-hero roles, One Punch Man’s Saitama seems the way to go.

3. Lewis Tan

Lewis Tan in Mortal Kombat [Warner Bros., NetherRealm Studios], One Punch Man [ONE, Yusuke Murata, Madhouse, J.C. Staff, Crunchyroll, Netflix]

Having demonstrated his prowess in action films like Mortal Kombat, Lewis Tan possesses the physique and charisma we think is needed to portray Saitama. This, alongside his dedication to embodying characters authentically, Tan could breathe life into Saitama's iconic persona, delivering a performance that truly resonates with fans.

2. Charlit Dae

Charlit Dae [Credit: IMDb], One Punch Man [ONE, Yusuke Murata, Madhouse, J.C. Staff, Crunchyroll, Netflix]

As one of the few actors who have such an uncanny resemblance to the character and potential for breakout success, Charlit Dae is a promising contender for the role of Saitama. Possessing both the look and presence of the character, Dae’s portrayal may well captivate audiences, something that could make him a standout choice for the role.

1. Justin H. Min

Justin H. Min in The Umbrella Academy [Gerard Way, Dark Horse Comics], One Punch Man [ONE, Yusuke Murata, Madhouse, J.C. Staff, Crunchyroll, Netflix]

Having already shown off his spectacular talent in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Justin H. Min has proven his comedic chops and ability to command the screen. His youthful energy and magnetic presence would definitely allow Min to bring a fresh interpretation to Saitama, injecting the character with wit and charm, albeit in the more sarcastic tone that Saitama is more likely to use.

For updates on the One Punch Man Live-Action and more from the animeverse, keep up with Pinkvilla.

Credits: Crunchyroll, Shueisha, Netflix, Hulu, Sportskeeda, IMDb, Wikipedia
Latest Articles