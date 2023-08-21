Marvel reveals THIS character will replace Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man; DEETs Inside

The casting of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man was the single most successful decision of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After that, everything has only gone uphill for the studio. But it was with Phase 4 that the shows and the movies have been seeing a significant downfall. There are multiple reasons behind the movies not performing that well over the numbers. However, the current line-up of movies and shows suggests that the studio is willing to undo the mistakes that it did in the first place. Amid all the lineup, the chatter around the new Iron Man has also found its place. Well, Marvel was quick to give away the answer to who the next Iron Man is going to be. Read on to find out.

Who will be the next Iron Man?

In an exciting revelation for Marvel fans, Rhodey, also known as War Machine, has been confirmed as the perfect successor to Iron Man in the upcoming Armor Wars series. This decision holds significant weight as Rhodey's character now reflects the same spirit as Stark's. Adding to the intrigue, Rhodey's recent reveal as a Skrull imposter brings an unexpected layer of depth to his character, drawing a parallel to Tony Stark's origin story.

While other potential candidates like Spider-Man and Ironheart were considered, Rhodey's strong bond of friendship with Stark and his proven capabilities make him the most suitable choice to carry forward the Iron Man mantle in the Armor Wars storyline. It was in the scene of the Secret Invasion that we come to know that Rhodey has been disguised as a Skrull for the longest time.

Advertisement

Rhodey's journey as Iron Man

Rhodey, portrayed by actor Don Cheadle, has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception in the 2008 film Iron Man. He has been a consistent presence in Stark's journey, from rescuing him in his early days to becoming a trusted ally in the fight against villains. While various characters have been proposed as successors to Iron Man, including the technologically advanced nation of Wakanda, it's Rhodey's unique connection and shared experiences with Stark that make him stand out.

But the character had been out of the limelight in the recent pieces of Phase 4. Now that he is back, both the makers and the fans are on the same page for the character to replace Iron Man. It is only a matter of time before adorns the role for himself. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this right here.

ALSO READ: How Robert Downey Jr's Ironman influenced Scarlet Witch's journey to being the ultimate villain