Chris Pratt Celebrates Avengers: Endgame's 5th Anniversary; Says 'This Video Isn’t Illegal Anymore'

It has been nearly 5 years since Avengers: Endgame graced the film theatres and left the box office records shattered. The film picks up the plot from Avengers: Infinity Wars released in 2018, and the team gathers up to reverse the actions of Thanos, an intergalactic warlord with the help of remaining allies. On this occasion, Chris Pratt took to his Instagram to share a BTS clip of the film.

Chris Pratt shares a clip from the sets of Avengers: Endgame, says the video is not illegal anymore



Actor Chris Pratt, who starred as Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) in the film, took to his Instagram to share a BTS clip of the film for its 5th anniversary. All the cast members of the film can be seen chit-chatting on the set sans their superhero costumes amidst green screens. Pratt chimes in and says, "This is a really illegal video," and Chris Evans, who portrays the beloved Captain America. This BTS clip really juxtaposes with the action-filled sequences that appeared on screen, brimming with intense moments. Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin Obfonteri, cheekily interrupts to crack a joke: "I think I am the most famous person here."

Stars are usually bound by NDAs to prevent the plot from leaking before the release. While enough time has passed since the release of the film and the subsequent conclusion of MCU’s Phase 3 and Phase 4, the video serves as a memory for the audiences to look back at. Nearly half a decade after its release, Avengers: Endgame remains a fan favorite.

Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones: Chris Pratt

Pratt shared the video in 2019, only a few days after Avengers Endgame was released in theatres. “Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it," the actor wrote in the caption. He revealed how he was “blown away” at that particular moment on set, and wanted to capture as many memories of his co-actors in one place for himself. "No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed," the caption further read.

The video clip featured Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, the late Chadwick Boseman and more, all chit-chatting during a break.

The movie became Chadwick Boseman’s final live-action film as T’Challa (aka Black Panther), after he passed away battling colon cancer the next year. Fans noted his presence in the clip and rushed to the comments section to reminisce upon the actor's legacy as the king of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

