Mean Girls' Then and Now: Exploring how Tina Fey's teen comedy has shaped different generations

Tina Fey, then the lead writer for Saturday Night Live, was submerged in the creative throes of Fire Island during the sweltering summers of 2002 and 2003, concocting what would become the cult classic, Mean Girls. Hunched over an ancient desk, fueled by coffee and Entenmann's chocolate-covered doughnuts, Fey gave birth to a script that would reverberate beyond generations. She had no idea that her project would grow into a two-decade-long empire as per the New York Times.

From the silver screen to broadway: Mean Girls' evolution

The original 2004 Paramount film, based on Rosalind Wiseman's Queen Bees and Wannabes, not only grossed $130 million during its theatrical run but also launched the careers of its cast members, including Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. Fey's journey into musical theater resulted in a Broadway adaption in 2018, followed by a West End run beginning in June. Now, a film musical adaption created by Fey herself takes center stage.

Fey's writing, with memorable lines like "You can't sit with us" and "Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen," has become part of our cultural vernacular. “It became part of my vernacular, every single sound bite,” Fey said. However, as time passes, the character of high school and humor changes. In a world driven by social media and viral videos, Fey has the problem of maintaining her writing razor-sharp, topical, and appealing to younger audiences.

Navigating the nuances: Updating Mean Girls for the 2020s

With each new installment of Mean Girls, Fey seeks to strike a balance between the timeless essence of high school experiences and the current complexities of today's young culture. “High school is the one remaining American experience that everyone has,” Fey said. In response to prior editions' critiques of insensitivity, Fey admits the need for changes, particularly regarding race, sexuality, and language. The change in society's conventions and comedy encourages Fey to reconsider her approach, avoiding tired stereotypes.

In the most recent installment, Fey addresses subjects such as body acceptance, and acknowledging cultural developments. While the story initially supports Regina's weight increase, it does not shy away from the later societal shame. Fey discusses the persistent effect of cultural standards on body image, echoing the ongoing conversation about famous people and their bodies in the age of social media.

Peering into the future: Mean Girls and beyond

As Mean Girls maintains its cultural clout, Fey is aware of societal trends through her kids and other youthful voices. The screenplay modifications, which include discussions over the structure of the Burn Book, show Fey's dedication to realism without succumbing to trends. Despite the success and ongoing appeal of Mean Girls, Fey left the door slightly ajar for a sequel, reflecting the ever-changing nature of storytelling.

Tina Fey's Mean Girls stands as a tribute to the ageless nature of teenage tribulations in a world where high school remains a universal experience. As the current version enters cinemas, Fey's relationship with the material highlights a careful balance between keeping the core of the original and adjusting to the ever-changing world of humor and cultural conventions.

Mean Girls not only influences how we remember high school, but it also affects each new generation that walks the halls of North Shore High.

