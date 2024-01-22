On a surprising Saturday Night Live episode, both Regina Georges united as Rachel McAdams made a surprise appearance to introduce Reneé Rapp. McAdams, who originated the role in 2004, and Rapp, who played Regina in both the Broadway version and the 2024 Mean Girls film, shared a sweet moment on stage, with McAdams calming the shocked audience before Rapp's performance of Not My Fault alongside guest Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans react to Rachel McAdams's appearance

Fans were taken aback by the unexpected reunion, especially since McAdams didn't appear in the 2024 movie or its premiere. Here's how fans reacted on social media platform X(Twitter);

One user wrote, “RACHEL MCADAMS INTRODUCING RENEÉ RAPP BEFORE SHE SINGS NOT MY FAULT. THIS IS EVERYTHING,” while another said, “2004 Regina George (queen Rachel McAdams) introducing 2024 Regina George (Reneé Rapp).” A third one chimed in, “Rachel McAdams and Reneé Rapp blowing each other kisses during Jacob Elordi’s SNL goodbyes…I love my Regina Georges.”

Rachel McAdams explained about her absence at Mean Girls Reunion

In a December interview, she explained her absence, citing challenges in making it work with Tina Fey's ideas. During an interview with Variety, McAdams said, “Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end. I was down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it. ”

Despite not joining the Black Friday commercial reunion with Lindsay Lohan and others, McAdams expressed her ongoing love for Mean Girls. She told the outlet, “I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag,” she added, “Also... I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

The SNL episode was also notable for Jacob Elordi's hosting debut. In his opening monologue, Elordi humorously referenced his role in the film Saltburn, known for its viral TikTok scenes. Reflecting on the explicit content, he quipped, "You might know me from Saltburn. Not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks." Elordi playfully acknowledged different viewer experiences, thanking those who watched and apologizing or extending a welcome based on their company.

