Who Introduced Reneé Rapp During Her Saturday Night Live Performance? Original Regina George Makes A Cameo

What can be more special than appearing on SNL as a musical guest? Rachel McAdams, who was the original Regina George in the 2004 teen classic introducing you as a musical guest on SNL. Lucky for Reneé Rapp, both of these things came true for her last night.

Rachel McAdams made a great cameo on SNL yesterday

SNL has always been known for great cameos, and last night was no different. Even though people were ready for Reneé Rapp’s performance as a musical guest, they were not ready for who introduced her.

That is right, it was Rachel McAdams, looking gorgeous in red, who appeared in front of the audience. Amidst the loud cheering and claps, the original Regina George actress said, “Ladies and Gentleman, once again, Reneé Rapp!” just as Rapp began a stunning performance of her song “Not My Fault” featuring Meghan Thee Stallion. And lo and behold, Meghan also made a cameo appearance with her during the performance, making the crowd go wild.

Reneé Rapp, who played Regina George in the Mean Girls Broadway musical, also reprised her role in the 2024 Mean Girls musical movie. She gave a stellar performance and was happy to share the stage with the original Regina on Saturday.

What happened last night on SNL?

The Saturday Night Live broadcast of 20th January 2024 was truly special. Not only was this the first episode of the beloved late night comedy show after its long hiatus due to the SAG-AFTRA writers’ strike last year. But it was back with a bang last night with Jacob Elordi as host, Reneé Rapp as the musical guest, and some great cameos.

Rapp and Elordi’s appearances were shared by SNL on instagram and both stars reposted the graphic, sounding really excited. One promo video that teased the duo, also included Bowen Yang, where Rapp called Elordi “So babygirl!” And when Elordi asked if he’s babygirl then what is Reneé? She replied with “Oh, I’m Mother.”

The singer and actress charmed the audience with her performance of Not My Fault and Snow Angel, the title track of her debut album. McAdams too, appeared as part of a hilarious sketch beside Elordi where she played the role of an actress called Natalie Portman, who started an OnlyFans. But she was sued by the “real” Rachel McAdams and asked Elordi for advice on what to do as “someone who looks like a famous person.”

All in all, yesterday’s SNL episode was filled with precious and hilarious moments and great interactions between all the guests. Marking the beginning of SNL’s return in 2024, the episode received a lot of love from the audience. And we hope that it sets a precedent for more great episodes to come this year.

