Does Lindsay Lohan's dad Michael Lohan have cancer? Exploring new reports as he updates on his health

Michael Lohan is a TV personality but he is better known as Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan’s father. In an interview with TMZ, Michael said that he has been battling skin cancer for some years now and just had a “suspicious” lesion removed from his hand on Wednesday.

Is Michael Lohan sick?

Michael Lohan told TMZ that he was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of skin cancer, squamous cell carcinoma about four years ago. He said that when he had, “a suspicious lesion on my hand,” his doctors promptly did a biopsy.

On Tuesday night, he got a call regarding the lesion and learned that he needed to get it removed immediately. So without delaying it any longer, Michael went under the scalpel to get the lesion off his skin. And even though it had pretty deep roots, the doctors were thankfully able to get it all out.

The form of cancer that Michael has is pretty aggressive and he is worried that it will keep coming up, so he keeps monitoring it constantly to remain on top of his health. He also had a colon cancer scare and had some growths removed from his colon back in 2011.

After the surgery, Michael posted a picture of his hand on Instagram with the caption “Never be ashamed of the scars life has left you with. A scar means the hurt is over, the wound is closed, you endured the pain, and God has healed you.”

What did Lindsay say about it

The 63 year old revealed that only his son Michael Jr. knew about this medical procedure he had on Wednesday. As he did not want to worry Lindsay or affect her work in any way, she was left out of the loop for the surgery. She has not responded to any questions about the matter.

Lindsay, who welcomed her son in 2023, was seen at the NYC premiere of the Mean Girls: The Musical yesterday along with Tina Fey. This was a really nice surprise for the fans of the original movie who went to see the new one.

