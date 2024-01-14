'A Tale As Old As Time': Director Samantha Jayne Reveals What Makes 2024 Mean Girls Different From The Original

Mean Girls originally slayed cinemas back in 2004, becoming an instantly quotable high school comedy classic. Now in 2024, a new movie adaptation of the Broadway Mean Girls musical is set to hit theaters, putting a fresh spin on the story of queen bees and wannabes.

Starring Lea Michele as Ms. Norbury and produced by Tina Fey, the musical film promises toe-tapping numbers and fierce fashion amidst the laughs. But how else does this upcoming release differ from the fan favorite Lindsay Lohan original? Read on for the biggest changes, tweaks and updates in the new take on Mean Girls.

Format – A Full Out Musical Spectacle

The most obvious deviation is the all-singing, all-dancing format as a full-fledged musical comedy. While the 2004 film featured Tim Meadow’s principal character performing a goofy school song, this movie weaves original musical numbers and performances throughout the entire story.

ALSO READ: Top 7 ICONIC Mean Girls moments that are just too hard to forget

“It’s exhilarating to see these iconic characters and scenes play out through showstopping song and dance,” raves Glamour UK . From ensemble dance breaks in the high school halls to powerful solos revealing deeper emotions, the musical approach brings infectious energy.

Updated Setting and Cultural References

While faithful to the core storyline, the 2024 movie update moves the setting from the early 2000s to a contemporary world filled with current trends. This allows for tongue-in-cheek references to pop culture phenomenons like Netflix’s “Tiger King” and singing competition shows.

Advertisement

“By modernizing aspects like cell phone technology and dropping in Gen Z lingo, the new movie doesn’t feel dated,” notes Movie Web . Viewers can look forward to laughs derived from our social media and internet-obsessed era.

New Characters and Subplots

Alongside familiar faces like Cady, Regina, Gretchen and Karen, fresh characters are introduced to shake things up. This includes an openly gay student and teachers dealing with their own romantic woes – stories the 2004 movie didn’t depict.

ALSO READ: Mean Girls: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and other details of Tina Fey’s upcoming sequel to 2004 hit flick

“The LGBTQ representation and more nuanced adult characters add layers the original lacked,” USA Today points out. While staying faithful to fan favorites, the 2024 adaptation expands its lens.

Deeper Exploration of Body Image/Mental Health

While the original touched on body image with Regina’s weight-loss bars scheme, the musical emphasizes those themes even more. New songs provide emotional insight into the characters’ struggles with eating disorders and anxiety beneath the surface.

Per People Magazine, these hard-hitting numbers exploring serious issues help “the new movie resonate in an authentic, timely way”. Viewers can anticipate shedding some tears amidst the laughter.

New End Credit Scene Teases Possible Sequel

In an unexpected twist, the new movie tacks an additional musical number onto the end credits. Reports confirm this special “post-credit scene” features former antagonist Regina, implying she hasn’t fully left her “mean girl” past behind.

“The number suggests producers may already have ideas for a film sequel, depending on how the 2024 movie performs,” notes ScreenRant . So fans could be returning to North Shore High in the near future!

Emphasis on Female Creative Visionaries

While Tina Fey penned the 2004 screenplay, this new musical iteration has a distinctly female creative voice guiding it. Tony-winner Fey produces alongside fellow Broadway vet Cady Huffman, who plays Ms. Norbury onstage. The film also features direction and choreography solely from women.

ALSO READ: Mean Girls 2024 final trailer: The new rendition teases the iconic winter talent show in the upcoming remake

Advertisement

“It feels very of-the-moment to have an all-female creative team reinvent this story of complex women for 2024,” The Chicago Sun-Times observes. From costume design to vocals, the production empowers multi-talented women.

Enhanced Diversity Among Cast

Diversifying the original movie’s primarily white cast, the musical incorporates more actors of color among both lead and supporting roles. This provides wider representation reflecting contemporary Gen Z populations.

“The new multi-cultural cast enriches the story,” The New York Times reports. “It ensures various young viewers see themselves reflected on screen, heightening the movie’s impact.”

Fourth Wall Breaking Moments

Unlike the strictly traditional narrative format from 2004, reviews report the new musical version contains meta, fourth wall-breaking moments. Actors occasionally sing out or speak directly to the audience for comedic effect about the outlandishness unfolding.

“These winking asides where characters seem self-aware of the musical genre provide clever humor the original didn’t attempt,” Variety reveals. Fans can anticipate plenty of show-stopping, self-referential surprises.

ALSO READ: When is the Mean Girls: Musical coming out? Exploring reported release date, cast, plot, and more

Even Bigger Fashion Focus

No slouch in the style department already, the musical iteration turns its fashion volume up to eleven. With glitzy Great White Way influences, the costume design oozes extra dazzle and pop.

“Get ready for feather boas, sequins and dresses so pink they’ll burn your retinas,” Vogue promises. “The campy, ultra-glam costumes steal every scene.” Consider it Clueless levels of eye-catching ensembles.

Changes to Iconic Lines

While certain legendary lines like “you can’t sit with us!” remain intact, other iconic quotes receive slight tweaking. In one scene, Gretchen initially tells Cady “that’s so fetch!”, rather than Regina declaring the phrase “not going to happen.”

Per Entertainment Tonight, small updates to beloved lines allow musical numbers to flow more smoothly while throwing in surprises. Regardless of shifts, Expect no shortage of quoting from this sure-to-be hit adaptation.

ALSO READ: Mean Girls: The musical seems to forget that it is, in fact, a musical; Fans say ‘this isn’t mean girls it’s shein girls’

In Conclusion

From glitzy costumes to current cultural references, the 2024 movie musical reimagining of Mean Girls stands apart from Tina Fey’s revered original story. With an upbeat soundtrack produced by Fey and an emphasis on female-driven creativity both on and off-screen, it provides a contemporary lens highlighting relevant themes like mental health and diversity.

Advertisement

While staying true to the characters fans know and love, narrative enhancements like fourth wall-breaking moments and mysteries around a potential sequel add intrigue. Through lyrical expression allowing deeper vulnerability supplemented by plenty of self-referential humor, this musical version carves out fresh territory.

So don your pink shirts and get ready to rock out – the Mean Girls are back to deliver laughs, life lessons and harmonized satire for modern times. Fetch may not have happened before, but in 2024, audiences can certainly expect it in musical form. Game on!

ALSO READ: Mean Girls' Then and Now: Exploring how Tina Fey's teen comedy has shaped different generations