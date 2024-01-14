Remember THIS kid from Mahesh Babu's Brahmotsavam? Avantika Vandanapu makes drastic transformation with Mean Girls

Avantika Vandanapu! Does this name ring a bell? The American actress who is now the talk of the town in Hollywood after her role as Karen Smith in the rehash of Mean Girls, was once a prominent child actor in some major Telugu movies. Yes, her journey from Tollywood to Hollywood has been making rounds on social media and fans are truly amazed and proud of her achievements.

The Telugu audiences are extremely proud of Avantika and are claiming her as one of their own and are also amazed at her transformation from her earlier roles to her Hollywood appearances.

Photo of Avantika Vandanapu from NYC Instagram Creator Screening of Mean Girls

Avantika’s career graph

Avantika has acted with the likes of Pawan Kalyan in Agnyathaavasi, and Mahesh Babu in Brahmotsavam, as well as with Nani and Naga Chaitanya in several other movies. The young actress was only 11 when she began her acting career and went on to do multiple films across languages. And now with Mean Girls, she is receiving widespread acclaim for her brilliant performance.

However, this is not the first time Avantika has featured in Hollywood movies. She first starred in a Disney Channel original movie titled Spin. Avantika followed that with a film titled Moxie, which was well-received by critics and the audience alike. The American actress has also acted in a comedy called Senior Year before finally making her mark with Mean Girls.

What is more amazing about Avantika’s transformation is that she had to learn how to sing, especially for this role. She was initially concerned about how she would pull off such a role, but from the looks of it, she has managed to pull it off and how. Avantika is also a trained dancer, and we get to see some of her moves in Mean Girls as she sets the dance floor on fire.

Avantika’s upcoming projects

After Mean Girls, Avantika is also set to star in and executive produce a live-action young-adult series for Disney, titled, ‘A Crown Of Wishes’, where she will reportedly play the role of ‘Princess Gauri’. This will make Avantika the youngest-ever South Asian teen to accomplish this feat. It is amazing to see everything that Avantika has managed to achieve already at such a young age, and the sky is the limit now.

