Mean Girls 2024: Controversial Joke Removed From OTT Of Musical Adaptation As Lindsay Lohan Disapproves

Mean Girls has returned to the big screen after two decades. It had to get more contemporary and mean. Known for its sassy jokes, Lindsay Lohan’s disappointment has distributors asking to remove one specific joke amidst OTT release. The 2004 film had already created a fanbase for its characters and dialogues. But removal of this joke from the 2024 adaptation has disappointed makers deeply. What was the joke about? Why is Lindsay Lohan disappointed? Find details inside.

Which controversial joke has been removed from Mean Girls 2024?

ALSO READ: 'I f*****g love Regina George!': The time Mean Girls director revealed how Lindsay Lohan almost played the villain in the Y2K classic

In the theatrical release of the film, rapper Megan Thee Stallion made an on screen appearance in a TikTok video alongside a shot of Angourie Rice, who has taken up Lohan’s iconic role of Cady Heron. Rice is also a redhead like Lohan in the film. The WAP rapper had said, “OK, so somebody sent me this look and I was like, ‘Hot girls, we are going back red, Y2K fire crotch is back.’”

Advertisement

This fire crotch joke upset Lohan greatly. Representative of the 37-year-old actress revealed that Lohan is “very hurt and disappointed” by the insult. It is speculated that the Freaky Friday actress was happy to make a cameo in the film after two decades. But Tina Fey, screenwriter of Mean Girls 2024 had not given her a heads up. This hurt Lohan further as Fey is a longtime friend. Sources also reveal that Lohan was “surprised and taken aback” when the film first had this reference at the New York City premiere of the film.

What is the origin of the offensive joke on Lindsay Lohan?

The joke has a vivid History. Back in 2006, socialite Brandon Davis had been filmed leaving a nightclub with sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton. The viral video showed Davis ranting to a paparazzi and disrespecting Lohan’s front bottom, calling it “stinky”, “orange” and infamously a “fire crotch.” This sparked a feud that lasted many years and only resolved recently. As a new mother, Lohan does not want to relive the controversy and filmmakers have decided to remove the dialogue for the OTT release. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Lindsay Lohan's Plastic Surgery: A Remarkable Transformation