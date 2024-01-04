Mean Girls 2024 final trailer: The new rendition teases the iconic winter talent show in the upcoming remake

Based on the Broadway Musical of the 2004 film, Mean Girls is again hitting the big screens this year. After exactly 20 years of the release of the first film, fans of the movie will get to see their favorite characters return to the screen, bringing the most iconic scenes to life again, but this time with more dancing and singing!

What we learned from the trailer

Mean Girls, which is coming out on 12th January 2024, just released its trailer and fans are already excited. We get to see iconic characters such as Regina George, Cady Heron, Gretchen Wieners, Karen, Damian, Janis, and Aaron.

The original movie, with Lindsey Lohan as Cady Heron and Rachel McAdams as Regina George, told the story of new student Cady, who came to a new school in America after spending most of her life in Africa with her parents. She was introduced to The Plastics, three girls at the top of the school hierarchy with Regina as their leader. The story slowly unfolds to show us how Cady manages to first become a part of their group and then destroy it.

The trailer showed us iconic scenes from the original movie like Regina saying “Get in loser! We’re going shopping.” or the unforgettable Winter Talent Show scenes which scandalized a lot of parents, and the infamous Burn Book that included the school’s juicy gossip. Tina Fey, the writer of the original movie, who played the role of Ms. Norbury will also be reprising her role in the 2024 musical iteration. The trailer with its colorful dance numbers and reiterations of iconic scenes got the audience really excited about the film.

Plot, Cast, and Everything else

From the looks of it, the story of Mean Girls will remain the same as the original. The film, which was announced by Fey in 2020, will just include a lot more singing and dancing. Other than Tina Fey, Tim Meadows will also be reprising his role of Principal Duvall from the original movie.

The other cast members include Angourie Rice, who will play Cady Heron, and Renēe Rapp, who will be reprising her role of Regina George from the Broadway musical version of the movie. Christopher Briney will play Aaron while Avantika, Bebe Wood, Jaquel Spivey, and Auli’i Cravalho will be playing the roles of Karen, Gretchen, Damien, and Janis. The cast is rounded off Jenna Fischer from Office playing the role of Ms. Heron. The film also seems to have great soundtracks which will enhance the overall experience of the audience.

