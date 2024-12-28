'Meant So Much To Me’: Gwen Stefani Reflects On Her Reunion With Former Band No Doubt In Coachella 2024

2024 has surely been special for Gwen Stefani! The Hollaback Girl hitmaker spoke to the U.K. magazine HELLO! About her band No Doubt reuniting and performing at this year’s Coachella for the first time in nearly a decade.

"Performing at Coachella and feeling all that love for us after all this time was kind of overwhelming,” she told the outlet. Stefani revealed that the bandmates hadn't done anything together in a while, then to be performing on-stage with their families supporting from backstage “meant so much to me."

The singer felt as if they had “never been apart” all these years and called herself “incredibly lucky” to have been part of something that’s so timeless in the music industry. The band comprised of Tom Dumont on guitar, Tony Kanal on bass, and Adrian Young on the drums headlined the annual California music festival in April.

The Rich Girl singer donned a dress inspired by 90s fashion, consisting of ripped-up black tights, cutoff denim shorts, and a white tank top. Their set also featured a surprise appearance from Olivia Rodrigo who joined Stefani to perform the band’s hit song Bathwater.

In 2016, during an interview with Rolling Stone, Stefani said that a reunion for the band was unlikely because everyone had "grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make." The Voice coach admitted that she was drained and burned out while recording their 2012 album Push and Shove. "And I had a lot of guilt: 'I have to do it.' That’s not the right setting to make music," she said at the time.

No Doubt was formed in 1986 and was dissolved in 2012 after six record albums under their label throughout their musical journey. Fortunately for the fans, Stefani’s statement did not turn into a fact and a No Doubt reunion ended up happening.

Speaking to People magazine in January, the Don’t Speak singer revealed that everything about their Coachella reunion was organic. "It just happened so fast, and that's my favorite kind of thing to happen,” she said at the time. “We haven't really figured out the next steps of how we're going to do this, but we're just all so excited," she added.