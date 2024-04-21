Meet The X Factor Runner-Up Ray Quinn Who Went On To Work As A Hermes Delivery Driver During COVID

You might remember Ray Quinn as the talented singer who won hearts on The X Factor back in 2006. He was the runner-up who stole the show with his incredible voice and charm.

Fast forward to today, Ray’s making headlines again, but this time for something completely unexpected. Let’s find out what made him swap from the spotlight for a delivery van driver’s job.

From X Factor to delivery driver

Ray Quinn shot to fame in 2006 as the runner-up on The X Factor, just behind Loana Lewis. He released albums, starred in stage shows, and even made British music history. But with the pandemic hit everything changed. His play in Liverpool closed, and suddenly he was without work and was struggling to make ends meet.

He joined Hermes as a delivery driver. Yes, working as a delivery driver was a big change for Ray too, but he didn't let his ego get in the way. "You can have up to 150 parcels in your van and you're out from 8 am to 6 pm," he said in an interview to Metro.co.UK. Ray started delivering food packages around the North West of England, earning £11.40 an hour.

A humbling experience

Working as a delivery driver was a humbling experience for him, he admitted the fact “You have to leave your ego at the door.” And despite the hard work and long hours, Ray found joy in connecting with people. He was recognized a couple of times, but not that often because of social distancing and masks.

A heavy loss during pandemic

Ray’s journey took another turn after he facing a challenging year, which included the loss of his father due to cancer. He decided to work with his brothers Robin and Darren in their family carpet fitting business. “When I first started, I actually went to work in my dad’s old uniform. He’s always said you can work your way out of anything; to keep your head high—and that’s what I have done,” he said. He believes that his father would be a proud day because he joined their family business.

Ray Quinn’s upcoming projects

Ray, who’s set to star in a Rat Pack-style show in the UK soon, said it’s smart to have different skills, especially now. He believes that one should not limit themselves to just one thing. Ray said, “I’ve done theatre, music, TV, ice skating, impressions… it’s good to keep challenging yourself.”

Well, also to not miss that Ray Quinn tied the knot with his beautiful girlfriend Emily Fletcher in 2023. The wedding took place at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, where the couple exchanged their vows surrounded by their loved ones including their 1-year-old Summer Reign.

According to reports, along with Summer, Ray has a 11-year-old son Harry from his previous relationships and Emily has a 10-year-old son Lucian from her past relationship.

