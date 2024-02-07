Who Is Amelia Lily? X Factor And Celebrity Big Brother Star Rushed To Hospital Due To Chronic Illness

CELEBRITY Big Brother and Geordie Shore star Amelia Lily has been rushed to hospital amid a chronic illness battle. The 29-year-old shared a snap of her holding a coffee cup in A&E yesterday but didn't make it clear that was wrong with her.

Who is Amelia Lily?

Amelia Lily Oliver is an English singer and television personality. In 2011, she became a finalist on the eighth series of The X Factor, where she finished in third place. In 2017, she finished as runner-up on the twentieth series of Celebrity Big Brother. In 2020, she began appearing in the MTV reality series Geordie Shore.

Born in Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough on 16 October 1994, Lily began her musical career as a secondary school pupil by posting YouTube videos of herself singing. Her cover of Adele's Someone Like You gained over 1 million views. At age 13, she began writing songs with her guitar and aspired to be a country singer. She was also a figure skater for six years and worked at a garden center tills. In an interview in August 2012, she revealed her childhood dream of becoming a nun.

In 2011, Lily auditioned for the eighth series of The X Factor in Liverpool in front of judges Louis Walsh, Gary Barlow, Kelly Rowland, and Tulisa. She sang Erma Franklin's Piece of My Heart and won praise from all four judges. She participated in boot camp and judge's houses, performing Katy Perry's E.T. in front of Rowland and Jennifer Hudson. She made it to Rowland's Girls category live shows, where she performed Billie Jean on the Britain vs America theme show, receiving positive feedback from the judges.

However, she was eliminated from the show due to no public vote in the inaugural live show. Despite her surprise elimination, Lily continued performing at clubs. Frankie Cocozza was removed from the show after breaking the rules, and Lily was voted back into the competition after winning 48.8% of the vote. Her comeback performance of The Show Must Go On received critical acclaim, and she was automatically put through to week 7 by the public vote.

After Lily embarked on the X Factor tour in 2012, it was announced that she had signed a £500,000 record deal with Sony subsidiary Xenomania. In September 2012, she released her debut single, You Bring Me Joy, which reached number one on iTunes following its release, eventually charting at number two in the UK. Her second single, Shut Up, was released in January 2013, peaking at number 11 on the UK Singles Chart. Her third single, Party Over, was released in April 2013 and reached number 40.

In July 2014, Lily announced the release of a single titled California with Warner Music, due for release on 7 September 2014. She released the music video for California on 25 July 2014. In 2016, a CD featuring the explicit version of California appeared online, including two new tracks, The Best Of Me Yet and U Get Me.

In 2017, Lily competed in the twentieth series of Celebrity Big Brother. She left the house on Day 25 as the runner-up behind Sarah Harding. She returned to the musical theatre stage in the 2017–2018 UK tour of Shrek the Musical in the role of Princess Fiona. In October 2019, it was announced that Lily had joined the cast of the MTV reality series Geordie Shore. In September 2022, Lily started hosting her own podcast called The Talent Factory: Inside the Music Machine, on BBC Radio One.

Amelia Lily was rushed to hospital due to chronic illness

Amelia Lily was diagnosed with diabetes when she was just three years old which is a condition caused by high levels of glucose or sugar in the blood. "Been in the hospital for over 2 hours", Lily wrote in her Instagram story.

"Being diabetic is exhausting sometimes on us mentally. All of you that have it know what I mean," she added.

In a previous interview with The Sun, while talking about her condition, Lily confessed that she thinks it's made her stronger. "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't hard at times and I think any diabetic would agree with me. But it does get easier and it becomes part of your daily routine. You have to stay on the ball to keep yourself healthy," she said.

She added, "I did question myself for years. 'Why me? Why can't I go one day without having to have an injection?' but now I believe it's made me stronger. I think it has helped me to cope with the whole X Factor experience. I had to mature at an early age and I had to learn to be strong."

