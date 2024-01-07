Meghan Thee Stallion pays homage to THIS iconic Mean Girls scene in new music video; See here

Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning rapper, has recently dropped a music video for her latest track Not My Fault, and fans can't help but notice the striking homage she pays to the iconic Mean Girls film. In this visual spectacle, Megan cleverly emulates the legendary character Regina George, portrayed by Rachel McAdams in the original 2004 movie.

The Black Regina George moment: A nostalgic yet fresh take

In the music video, Megan affectionately dubs herself the Black Regina George and recreates one of the character's most memorable looks—a white tank top with strategically placed holes, revealing a purple bra underneath.

This sartorial nod to the past instantly transports fans back to the halls of North Shore High School, as Rachel McAdams originally donned a similar outfit almost two decades ago in the iconic film Mean Girls (2004). Megan added her signature flair to the ensemble, pairing the top with a white skirt, pink nails, and metallic purple boots, as she channeled Regina's iconic blonde hair.

The rapper not only pays tribute to Regina's fashion but also captures the essence of the character in her lyrics. The song features a playful nod to Lindsay Lohan's famous line from the film: "It's not my fault you're like in love with me or something!" Megan's rap confidently declares, "I'm the Black Regina George / Bikini top, booty shorts, Megan-core / You was hatin' back then, now you finna hate more / I got influence, they do anything I endorse / I run s**t, to be a bad b**ch is a sport."

Megan Thee Stallion talked about the new chapter of her life and career

Beyond her tribute to Mean Girls, Megan Thee Stallion has been making waves with her evolving career. In a recent partnership with Planet Fitness in December, Megan shared insights into her musical journey. She expressed that her November track Cobra marked a pivotal moment, symbolizing “a new chapter of my life and career."

In an interview with PEOPLE , she mentioned, "I really wanted to show the rebirth of Megan and set that tone with the song and the video." As fans eagerly await Megan's next moves, the rapper tantalizingly hinted at more to come in 2024, stating, "All I can say is the Hotties should stay tuned."

Megan Thee Stallion's Not My Fault music video serves as a delightful intersection of nostalgia and contemporary creativity. The rapper pays homage to Mean Girls with a modern twist, infusing her own style into the iconic Regina George look

