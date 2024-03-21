Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Sues Grandmother Katherine Over Estate Issue; Lawsuit DETAILS Explored

The Jackson family is feuding against each other!

Michael Jackson's son, Bigi "Blanket" Jackson, is suing his grandmother over estate issues. Apparently, the former fears that Katherine, 93, wants to use the late pop singer's estate funds for the ongoing legal battle. To save his late father's estate money, the singer's youngest son has blocked his grandmother's access to the fund.

Legal battle over Michael Jackson's estate funds

MJ's son discussed his grandmother's appeal and believed that "it is unlikely she will win." However, he did ask the court to compensate Katherine's legal attorney fee from the pre-appeal battle. Bigi, who fought with his grandmother Katherine Jackson against the executors of Michele's estate, has now teamed up against her.

The grandmother and grandson previously fought against the executors to stop a huge business transaction. It was unclear what the transaction was about, but it was reportedly related to a deal with Sony to sell half of Michael's music catalog for $600 million.

Bigi and Katherine opposed the deal in court and made their arguments, but the court ruled against them. The latter wants to appeal the plea, which the 22-year-old is against because she would use the estate money to pay the legal battle. He is the estate's heir, so the cash matters to him!

Who is Bigi Jackson?

Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is Michael Jackson's youngest son. He was born through surrogacy in 2002 after his siblings Prince and Paris.

Apart from being part of the Smooth Criminal singer's legacy, he is also a filmmaker. Bigi is passionate about filmmaking, and his film Rochelles earned him the Best Drama Award at the 2024 Santa Monica Film Festival.

Prince Jackson celebrated his brother's win through his Instagram story at the time: "Bro is killing it! Chasing his dreams and winning awards. HBD, yo!" Bigi's sister Paris is pursuing acting, whereas his brother Prince graduated from business school with a degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in 2019.