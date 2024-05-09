Pedro Pascal And Dakota Johnson’s Steamy Kiss From Upcoming Rom Com Leaves Fans Swooning: Details HERE

Superstars Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson were spotted getting steamy while filming their new movie, Materialist. As a part of the scene, Johnson locked lips gently while shooting an outdoor scene as the actress wore a long black leather jacket and a matching handbag. She paired the look with a pair of light-washed jeans. Additionally, she completed her look with a sleek, straight hairstyle.

Pascal kept one hand on Johnson's waist as he reciprocated the kiss. He wore a simple, tanned suit jacket with a dark button-up shirt underneath and stood with a relaxed demeanor. Pedro additionally wore a pair of dark-washed jeans and black loafers. What this could mean for the movie is totally uncertain, as fans anticipate the film's release in theaters.

Fan reactions to the steamy lip-lock

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) instantly reacted to the viral videos and pictures of the duo indulging in a steamy lip-lock. Most fans were absolutely thrilled to witness them together and wrote, "Amazing." Another user wrote, "We anticipate the movie," while another teased Dakota Johnson and said, "Look at her smile."

Some fans were also very surprised to see the pair together for the first time and were a little unsure about the chemistry they would have in the film. However, most of the reactions were ones of thrill and excitement. Check out some of the reactions below.

More details about the upcoming film Materialist

As of now, not much information is available about the film, but IMDb explains the film as "A matchmaker's lucrative business gets complicated when she falls into a toxic love triangle that threatens her clients." The third love interest in the movie is played by actor Chris Evans.

Meanwhile, in another series of photos, Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson were seen giving a soft hug before parting ways. On the work front, Dakota is keeping busy with her upcoming projects. Her recent release Madame Web, however, was not well-received by critics.

