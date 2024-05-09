Anya Taylor-Joy Did All Furiosa Car Stunts Without Even Owning A Driver's License; Says 'But I Love Cars'

Revving her engines for her new role as young Imperator Furiosa in the upcoming action packed movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, 28-year-old actress Anya Taylor-Joy has begun engaging herself. Her latest rol, however, sparks an interesting saga amidst the promotional events of the film. She doesn’t have a driving license.

Driving without a license

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor-Joy confessed, “I still don’t have my license. I’ve not been anywhere long enough to get a license.” However, her co-star Chris Hemsworth humorously chimed in saying “Unofficially, she does now,” referring to her skills gained during shooting.

Her love for Formula 1 racing and her father’s job as a powerboat racer show Taylor-Joy’s passion for cars. In spite of lacking a driving permit, however, she was excited to take up high-octane challenges such as the juicy lift 180 seen on The Graham Norton Show.

Dreaming of a Ferrari

Though parallel parking or highway driving may be difficult feats for her to achieve, Taylor-Joy has one car already in mind; it is a bright yellow Ferrari Dino. She confidently announced that "I know once I have my license, the stupid car that I'm going to get." Her words express excitement about this sleek vehicle with so much power.

As we near the release date of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga , fans eagerly await seeing Taylor-Joy performing adrenaline-fueled stunts. Whilst these characters steer roaring vehicles through dystopian wastelands, Taylor-Joys' journey towards getting her driver’s license remains an adventure full of anticipation and excitement.

Anya Taylor-Joy's transformation from non-driver into road warrior epitomizes how committed she is to acting and how she can tackle any obstacle without fear. If anything, Anya wasn’t afraid at all to embark on such a challenging role, despite not having a driving license. Fans look forward to her electrifying performance in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as it is about to be released on the big screen on May 24.

