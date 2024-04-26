Fans eagerly anticipate Mission: Impossible 8, the latest in Ethan Hunt's adventures. Since the first movie in 1996, each installment has raised the bar, offering new thrills and action-packed excitement.

The upcoming film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, delves into the dangers of Artificial Intelligence, as Ethan and his team confront a rogue AI named The Entity.

What does Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two release?

Despite delays, Mission: Impossible 8 is scheduled for release on May 25, 2025. Originally slated for earlier dates, delays were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film is set for an exclusive theatrical release, including a three-week IMAX run, before likely heading to Paramount+ for streaming, reports Collider.

Mission Impossible 8: Cast and Creators of the movie

Returning to lead the cast is Tom Cruise as IMF Agent Ethan Hunt, renowned for his daring stunts. He's joined by familiar faces like Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames. However, Rebecca Ferguson's role as Ilsa Faust is uncertain, given her exit from the previous film. New additions to the cast include Nick Offerman and Holt McCallany, among others.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 8 sees much of the previous film's crew returning, including writer Erik Jendresen, composer Lorne Balfe, and cinematographer Fraser Taggart. Production faced setbacks due to the strike but has since resumed.

What is the plot of Mission Impossible 8?

Although an official plot summary isn't available yet, Mission: Impossible 8 will probably follow Ethan Hunt's quest to find The Entity, despite facing opposition from governments and other groups. Ethan likely seeks revenge against Gabriel, who has harmed people close to him.

This anticipated continuation may reunite Ethan with old allies and introduce new adversaries. Originally titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film's name may undergo alterations.

During an interview with Collider, McQuarrie shared that a significant portion of Part 2 has been finished, but some key scenes remain to be filmed. Unfortunately, production was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike before completion. However, filming has resumed, with set photos surfacing online in late March 2024.

Stay tuned for future updates on the Mission Impossible 8.

