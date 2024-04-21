Spice Girls Enjoy Happy Reunion As They Perform Stop At Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party; See HERE

On April 20, 2024, Victoria Beckham's birthday party became the setting for a highly anticipated Spice Girls reunion. During the celebration, Beckham joined her former bandmates Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Mel C Chisholm, and Melanie Mel B. Brown. Together, they performed an energetic dance routine to their iconic 1997 single, Stop, captivating the thrilled party guests.

This iconic moment was captured in a video by Victoria's husband, David Beckham, who shared it on his and Victoria's Instagram accounts the following morning. Victoria expressed her joy and gratitude in her caption, writing, "Best night ever! Happy birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

"I mean, come on, @victoriabeckham, @melaniecmusic, @officialmelb, @emmaleebunton, @gerihalliwellhorner," David captioned his post of the same video.

More details of the Spice Girls reunion at the party

In the clip, David initially recorded his excited expression as he stood in front of Halliwell, Bunton, Mel C, Victoria, and Mel B, who were dancing in a row on stage to Stop. They were in exactly the same positions as in the music video, and the song was playing on loudspeakers at the party.

As the chorus rang around, the ladies raised their arms and flashed stop signs with their hands as they executed the group’s iconic dance routine for the song.

At one point in the video, David mouthed the words to the track along with them, before he whipped the camera around to film himself briefly as he enjoyed the performance. Party guests Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony also appeared to be dancing in the background of the video during the performance.

“Sooo fun!” Longoria wrote in reaction in the comment section of Victoria's post. The actress attended her longtime friend's bash with her husband, José "Pepe" Bastón. Check out the video below.

Who else attended the fun filled birthday bash?

Several celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gordon Ramsay, Salma Hayek-Pinault, and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, joined Victoria in celebrating her 50th birthday.

The Spice Girls performed at the bash, celebrating their 30th anniversary of auditioning for the band last month. Former member and fashion designer (also the birthday girl) Victoria Beckham made a stylish appearance at her birthday party in a sheer mint green gown. She walked on crutches because of a foot injury she had earlier this year.

Victoria and David Beckham's children also attended the party. Their daughter Harper, who is 12 years old, and their three sons, Brooklyn (25), Romeo (21), and Cruz (19), were seen arriving in formal outfits for the special occasion.

