Here's Why Tom Cruise Left Guests 'Dumbfounded' At Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Celebration; Deets Here

As stars assembled for singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party celebration, there was one moment that became the ultimate show stealer. It was Tom Cruise's breakdancing skills. Cruise, who is 61, left the guest “dumbfounded” as he did splits in a performance, another partygoer informed Daily Mail on Monday.

Who was on the guest list?

Cruise is currently in the UK because of the filming schedules of Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is supposed to hit the big screen next year. The star arrived at the party dressed up in a black tuxedo with a bow tie. Cruise was joined by other A-listers- Eva Longoria and husband José "Pepe" Bastón, Jason Statham, joined by his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Gordon Ramsey, who is a long-time friend of the Beckham couple.

The birthday party also saw a surprising union of the pop group Spice Girls, which Beckhan is a part of. Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) joined Posh Beckham and together they performed their 1998 single Stop. They also sang the lyrics to their 1996 hit Mama.

“It was all super-sweet and Victoria looked very proud, not to mention a little teary although she did have a few drinks. Put it this way, the tequila was well and truly flowing. Everyone was most surprised by the fact Tom Cruise was there. He seemed the most exuberant of everyone,” one of the guests spoke about the bash, as reported by Mirror.

Victoria Beckham on turning 50

Posh Spice appeared at the party in a mint green gown with crutches due to her recent foot injury. She marked her 50th birth anniversary on 17th April, which was followed by a bash on 20th April on Saturday. A day before her birthday, Victoria took to Instagram to share a message reflecting upon this milestone. “As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone.”

“My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves. To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision,” she added. She also paid homage to the pop group Spice Girls and all the career moves she had made later, which taught her to dream big.

