‘I Think She’s the Most Awesome, Fantastic Character’: Rebecca Ferguson Reveals How Her Mission Impossible Character Could Have Been Better

Renowned actress Rebecca Ferguson is opening up and sharing the reasons behind her exit from the Mission: Impossible franchise. Ferguson, who plays the role of Ilsa Faust, called the character’s planned death in 2023’s Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One collaborative in an upcoming interview on WrapWomen’s UnWrapped podcast, per TheWrap.

Ferguson said that Ilsa was starting to work well with the team, referring to the tough assassin first seen in 2015's Rogue Nation, the fifth movie in the Tom Cruise-led franchise. But we all have varying desires, yet for me, Ilsa was mischievous and quite hard to predict'.

Moreover, she also added that in the fifth, and in the sixth and seventh installments of the franchise, several new characters were introduced, leaving little room for the original character's development, she explained. Ilsa was introduced to the Mission: Impossible universe before Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, also known as the White Widow, Angela Bassett as CIA Director Erika Sloane Henry Cavill as CIA operative August Walker, Pom Klementieff as assassin Paris, Hayley Atwell as thief Grace, and Esai Morales as terrorist Gabriel. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Anyone But You 2: Will There Be A Sequel to Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell Starrer? Here’s What The Stars Say

Advertisement

Rebecca Ferguson says she loves portraying her character in Mission: Impossible

Ferguson says that she loves her character in Mission Impossible beyond words and labels it as awesome and fantastic. However, her leaving the role has a lot to do with the physical and logistical commitments required to continue in a blockbuster action franchise. Unless you have a lot of screen time, it's impossible to be in such a huge film that takes almost a year to complete.

Ferguson further added, “There’s a moment where one thinks it needs to be worth it, not just to love the character and to embrace Tom and [writer-director Christopher McQuarrie] and the story. She wants to work. She doesn’t want to sit in a trailer. It is so intoxicatingly exciting when one is rolling, but there’s a lot of waiting.”

More details about the upcoming Mission Impossible film

The eighth Mission: Impossible film is just one movie among a number of projects Tom Cruise has in development. In February, PEOPLE confirmed Cruise will star in the next movie from The Revenant filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, while The Hollywood Reporter reported in January that Paramount is developing Top Gun 3 as a sequel to Tom Cruise's major 2022 success Top Gun: Maverick. It is expected to hit screens on May 23, 2025 and more characters are being bought in.

As for Ferguson, in the work front After wrapping up Ilsa's story in Dead Reckoning Part One, Ferguson pointed out, she filmed both the Dune movies and two seasons of Apple TV+ drama Silo, along with the 2025 sci-fi drama Mercy with Annabelle Wallis and Chris Pratt.

ALSO READ: ‘Always Laughed At My Bad Jokes’ : Actor Warwick Davis Mourns Loss of Wife Samantha