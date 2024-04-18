Tom Cruise Sent Timothee Chalamet An 'Inspiring' Email After Watching Dune; Here's What He Wrote

Dune actor Timothée Chalamet is enjoying his success in Hollywood. The Call Me By Your Name actor was recently seen in Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune: Part Two which, so far, is the highest-grossing movie in 2024. In an interview, Chalamet revealed that Tom Cruise sent the “most wonderfully inspiring email” to him and the wisdom in it helped Chalamet to shape his future in the industry.

The Oscar-nominated actor shared that the advice came from Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, after Chalamet completed the first installment of the science fiction franchise Dune. Getting to learn some good aspects of the craft from Hollywood A-listers like Cruise and becoming the best at whatever he is doing at such a young age will really help him in the future.

Tom Cruise sent Timothée Chalamet 'The Most Wonderfully Inspiring Email' after Dune

Wonka star Timothée Chalamet opened up about his admiration of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick and also shared that Cruise sent him the “most wonderfully inspiring email”.

In a departure from his usual roles, Chalamet embraced the action genre for the first time in Dune. Following the completion of filming the first installment of Denis Villeneuve's epic, Cruise extended his support and guidance to Chalamet in a touching gesture.

Speaking to GQ, the American actor explained: “After I met Tom Cruise, right after finishing the first Dune, he sent me the most wonderfully inspiring email”.

The core message in the email was how he should approach stunts and some contacts for stunt experts.

Chalamet added: “He basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So it’s up to you. The email was really like a war cry.“

Timothée Chalamet watched Top Gun: Maverick eight times while making Dune: Part Two

Elsewhere in the interview, Chalamet shared that he watched Top Gun: Maverick eight times over the production of Dune: Part Two in Budapest. He even rented out a whole movie theater at $2 a seat and took the whole cast and crew to see the much-awaited sequel film.

“’Top Gun’ was just hugely inspiring to me last summer when we were making Dune,” he said. “Some of the crew were kind of scoffing at going, but I just thought it was one of the greatest films I’ve ever seen.”

In 2022, Cruise made Tom Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 film. Instantly it became an absolute success, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. This sequel made a staggering 1.5 billion USD at the global box office. Before that, Cruise was seen in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

And it had genuinely left an impact on Chalamet. It was also mentioned by director Villeneuve, who stated that Cruise and his actions really helped Chalamet to grow and become "a real leading actor on this film."

Recently, it was also confirmed that Villeneuve is in talks to make Dune: Part Three for Legendary Pictures and as per reports by Variety, the script for the third installment is almost finished.

After shining in Dune: Part Two, Chalamet will be next seen in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and which is currently in the pre-production stage.

