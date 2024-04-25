'Absolutely Dumbfounded': Source Claims Tom Cruise Left Guests At Victoria Beckham's Birthday Bash Surprised By Breakdance Routine

We know Tom Cruise for breaking things. From breaking his bone for a film to breaking multiple box office records, he has always been in the news. And recently he chose to break the dancefloor. Quite surprising? Yes, at least it’s something we are not used to seeing from the Mission Impossible star. But doing an unusual is normal for him.

Recently, star footballer David Beckham’s fashion icon wife Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday at Oswald's private members' club in Mayfair. And, along with the former Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, and Melanie Chisholm some other famous personalities were also in attendance. One of them was Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise Left Guests 'Dumbfounded' At Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Celebration

Tom Cruise, who is about to turn 62 this coming July, stunned guests with his dance moves. Daily Mail reported that when he began demonstrating "a series of breakdancing moves, culminating in splits," and "people were absolutely dumbfounded."

Cruise has reportedly been friends with Beckham and her husband, David Beckham, for two decades now and the former footballer and Inter Miami CF President allegedly 'idolises' him.

Other celeb guests included Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Guy Ritchie. Though there were 100 others on the dancefloor, Cruise, one of the most charming and influential actors of our time stole the show.

One guest told The Mirror that the Hollywood star ‘seemed the most exuberant of everyone’ and noted that although he’s in his sixties, you would ‘never know it’.

"I don’t think I’ve ever felt as loved as I did last night," Beckham's post said. "Thank you all for coming from near and so far!! X" His wife re-posted his video of her and the Spice Girls getting nostalgic to social media, and wrote: ‘Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!’

Once Tom Cruise and the Beckhams Boasted One of the most beloved friendships in Hollywood

Once upon a time Tom Cruise and the Beckhams were one of the most fan-favorite friendships in Hollywood. They used to be inseparable back in the early 2000s, but a reported fight ensued that broke their friendship. But seems like, they have restarted their friendship.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise became close to David Beckham and his wife when the couple moved to Los Angeles in 2007. They would even visit Cruise and his then-wife but it seems they've drifted apart Katie Holmes. But later they drifted apart, as some say it was because of Cruise's involvement in in the Church of Scientology.

According to a secret source who spoke to the Inquirer, Tom Cruise decided to make the Beckham family part of his Scientology religion. They refused his proposal and offended Tom Cruise in the process. Following that, Cruise reportedly feels extremely hurt and has absolutely no intention of being friends again with the couple.

Speaking about Tom's former friendship with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, a source told The Mirror: "Tom did everything for them when they first moved to LA. He practically gave them the keys to the city. He threw them a party to meet everyone important, and the moment they were established they chucked him!"

But, from the Top Gun actor’s recent dance moves at Victoria Beckham’s birthday bash, it looks like, everything is sorted now!

