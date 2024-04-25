‘Excited To Celebrate': Nicole Kidman Shares Clip Of Her Acting At 14 Ahead Of AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

As Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman marks her 41st year in the industry as an actor, she takes a look back at where it all started, her debut film at 14. The Oscar-winning actor is set to win the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award on April 27 and become the first Australian ever to receive the honor.

Taking to Instagram, Kidman shared a clip from the 1983 Australian Christmas drama film Bush Christmas which was her first film. She was only a 14-year-old in this remake of the 1947 film of the same name directed by Henri Safran.

“This 14 year old girl could have never predicted all the talented people she would get to work with and the many different characters she would get to play 😱” she wrote in the caption.

Kidman added, “So excited to celebrate with so many friends and peers on Saturday with the @AmericanFilmInstitute xx #BushChristmas”

Nicole Kidman To Win AFI Achievement Award

In November last year, the American Film Institute announced the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to celebrate the 56-year-old actor this week at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kidman's Big Little Lies co-stars, Meryl Streep, Naomi Watts, and Reese Witherspoon, along with Morgan Freeman are among the presenters at the tribute.

“Both a powerhouse performer, spellbinding movie star, and accomplished producer, Nicole Kidman has captured the imaginations of audiences throughout her prolific career, delivering complex and versatile performances onscreen,” wrote AFI.

“Seamlessly moving between independent and studio films, Kidman has earned a reputation for her extraordinary talent, commitment to her craft, and desire to work with auteur filmmakers including Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Baz Luhrmann, Anthony Minghella, Sydney Pollack, Lars von Trier, Aaron Sorkin, and Stanley Kubrick,” they continued.

Nicole Kidman’s Career and Achievements

After her debut in 1983 and a couple of movies, Kidman had her breakthrough film six years later with Dead Calm in 1989 and there was no looking back since then. She received global fame with Days of Thunder (1990) starring her former husband actor Tom Cruise.

Kidman took to Instagram a couple of weeks ago to share a throwback picture of Dead Calm featuring her co-star Billy Zane marking its 35th anniversary. She captioned the black and white picture as, “In the middle of nowhere, there is nothing to hide… 😳 Celebrating the anniversary of #DeadCalm today⛵️🌊 @SamNeillTheProp @BillyZane”

In 2003, Kidman received her first Oscar for her performance as Virginia Woolf in Stephen Daldry’s psychological drama film The Hours and earned four other Oscar nominations for Moulin Rouge! (2002), Rabbit Hole (2011), Lion (2017), and Being the Ricardos (2022). She is also a recipient of two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance in Big Little Lies, among several other accolades.

