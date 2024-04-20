Mommy Meanest Trailer: Lisa Rinna Terrorizes With Daughter Delilah Hamlin In New Lifetime Film

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to abuse.

Lifetime’s Mommy Meanest will be Lisa Rinna and daughter Delilah Hamlin’s first-ever act together. The thriller drama will unfold into a mysterious plot where a teenage girl receives malicious messages from an unknown sender, only to find out later that it was her mother. You guessed it right. Lisa Rinna will play the antagonist mother, Madelyn who terrorizes her daughter Mia played by Briana Skye.

The notable actress’s daughter Delilah Hamlin will take on the character of Mia’s friend, Summer. Helmed by Greg Beeman, Mommy Meanest’s plot is based on the true events of a teenage girl who was relentlessly cyberbullied by her mother.

Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin join forces to star in new thriller movie

An official trailer for Mommy Meanest was released by Lifetime on April 13, Saturday. The trailer unravels with Briana Skye’s Mia giving a speech against bullying in front of her schoolmates and mother. “We’re all in this together…and bullying has no place in anyone’s lives,” Mia says in the opening scene.

The 60-year-old actress – who rose to fame as Billie Reed on NBC’s Days of Our Lives, will star in the film as Mia’s insecure mother Madelyn. Rinna’s character is vulnerable to her daughter’s newfound freedom as she gets engrossed in her blossoming life. However, Madelyn puts up a pretend act as she helps Mia in solving the mystery, determined to find the culprit and thus, restoring her tight bond with her daughter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Rinna’s daughter, Hamlin, 25, plays Mia’s supportive friend Summer, who stands beside her as she tackles the escalating mystery. “I’m sorry Mia, for everything you’re going through,” Summer says. Born to parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Delilah has pursued a career in acting. She has been featured in 2023’s How She Caught a Killer and 2010’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which also stars her mother.

“As the hundreds of texts become more threatening, Mia begins to wonder if her tormentor is someone closer than she could have ever imagined,” a part of the official synopsis reads, per Deadline. The Melrose Place alum also serves as an executive producer alongside Stacy Mandelberg, Navid Soofi, and Greg Beeman.

The true story that inspired Mommy Meanest

In 2022, the spine-chilling news of a mother Kendra Gail Licari, 42, from Michigan who tormented her teenage daughter and her boyfriend for a year through anonymous “disturbing and humiliating” texts surfaced, per a report by The Jerusalem Post. Licari used modern jargon and slang to pose as a youngster during the abuse while using a VPN to conceal her identity. According to the report, a 34-page compilation of abusive texts and conversations was put together by the prosecutors. The incident undoubtedly left the teenage daughter traumatized

Kendra Gail Licari was charged with multiple felonies over cyberbullying, stalking, harassment, and obstruction of justice. The case was concluded after a year of rigorous investigation due to a complaint filed by Beal City Schools. The Michigan mother was arrested but later released on a $5000 bail.

Mommy Meanest will premiere on Saturday, May 11 only on Lifetime

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who is Lisa Rinna? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star steals attention after posting nude selfies