Why Lisa Rinna Will Never Go Back To Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Says Series Made Her the Person She Is Today

Lisa Rinna has left reality shows for good!

Oddly enough, being on a reality show helped Rinna improve her acting chops! The actress appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and reflected on her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rinna appeared on the reality show for 8 years and considers it “training” for her acting career. But she would never do it again!

Will Rinna appear on RHWBH again?

When the actress was asked on the talk show if she would ever return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she instantly refused.

"No, never. No, I wouldn't. I'm grateful for that show. I'm the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back. Nope, I did it. I did it, done it, and saw the movie," Rinna quickly replied.

But she had great things to say about the show: "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!"

The reality show made Rinna a better actress

The 60-year-old actress was part of the Bravo series for eight years and earned a few perks for her work. Talking about the show positively impacted her career, "It has made me a better actor," she said.

"I'm acting again [and] I'm not kidding — you laugh, but it's true. I think it made me a better actor," said Rinna, promoting her upcoming project Mommy Meanest. Working with so many different women helped her understand women's psychology, which she applies to understanding her characters.

"I definitely did, and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for 8 years on that show. Different psychologies of different women, I never would have come across that if I hadn't done that show," the reality star said.

Rinna reacts to fan’s love

The Vanished actress joined RHWBH on the fifth season and left when her contract ended after the twelfth season aired. Throughout her time on the show, Rinna has given fans some exciting and memorable moments, from smashing a wine bottle to heated fights.

After announcing her exit on and off the show, fans reacted “mostly with love.” The actress was surprised by the support and love, "I didn't expect that, I really didn't," she said.

"That is the thing that was unexpected to me the most about everything. I thought people would mostly be like,'Thank God we got her fired' — and some were, don't get me wrong. But the majority of it was love," Rinna said about the reactions.