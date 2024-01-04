Who is Lisa Rinna? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star steals attention after posting nude selfies

2024 got off to a controversial start for Lisa Rinna. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star let her hair down in a sensual selfie that she posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The image has not yet been reported by the social media platform, owing to some well-placed gifs.

Of course, her followers have had plenty of time to respond to the photo, and it's safe to say that those responses aren't all that positive. Although some people praised the 60-year-old actress for sharing everything, others thought the photo was too much. Rinna has already been in the headlines not only for her picture but also for her acting.

In this article, we learn more about the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star!

Who is Lisa Rinna?

Lisa Rinna, who starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a popular name in Hollywood even before she appeared in the reality series. Lisa gained recognition for her acting abilities in Melrose Place and Days of Our Lives, two popular soap operas.

Early life

Lisa Rinna was born in Newport Beach, California, on July 11, 1963. But Lisa and her family moved to Medford, Oregon, shortly after her older sister died from a heroin overdose. In 1981, Rinna earned her diploma from Medford Senior High School. Rinna relocated to San Francisco to pursue a modeling career after college. She started out in commercials, and she thought that "doing Mervyn's commercial" was how she got her SAG membership.

Acting Career

Lisa had an appearance in the 1985 music video for Naughty Naughty by John Parr. Lisa appeared on television for the first time five years later in 1990, on The Hogan Family. However, she didn't get the role of Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives until 1992. She created the character of Billie, a professional singer whose cocaine addiction marked the beginning of her collapse.

She played the part till 1995, then she returned in 2002–2003 and then portrayed it again in 2012. Lisa, who had a few humorous moments during her first stint on Days of Our Lives, was cast as Kyle McBride's wife on Melrose Place, where she played Taylor McBride.

RHOBH

She also had a significant part in the HBO series Entourage and had appearances in other made-for-TV films. Lisa debuted on RHOBH season 5 in 2014 and immediately gained notoriety for being outspoken. In January 2023, she made her exit from the series official.

Personal life

On March 29, 1997, Rinna married actor Harry Hamlin in Beverly Hills, California. She has two daughters named Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. With Hamlin's marriage to Ursula Andress, Rinna is also the stepmother of Dimitri Alexander, Hamlin's son.

