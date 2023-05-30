Why did Lisa Rinna leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Reason REVEALED

Lisa Rinna, who left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 8 years, credited her late mom for her decision to leave the show. The Dancing with the Stars alum revealed how her mother communicated with her urging her to leave the show. The star also addressed the death threats she received while on the show.

Lisa Rinna’s late mother urges her to leave

In an interview with ES magazine, Lisa revealed how her mother, who passed away in 2021, “came to her” and encouraged her to leave Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The star revealed that her mom, who passed away because of a stroke, appeared in her dream and asked her to quit the show. Lisa shared, “It’s so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say: That’s so weird. I was sleeping, and I heard her say to me: It’s time for you to go.”

Rinna revealed that she visited a psychic after the dream. She further shared what the psychic told her and said, “Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.” Lisa said that she feels like her mom “guided” her for sure. Rinna spoke about how difficult it was for her to leave the show because “who wants to leave a job?”

Lisa Rinna talks about death threats

Lisa Rinna also revealed that she was getting death threats while she was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She said that she was growing concerned over the fans' response. The reality TV star said, “I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing.” Rinna added, “I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started.”

Lisa revealed that a few members of the cast, including her, were receiving death threats, and that ended up being her cue to leave. The actress disclosed the real reason behind her leaving was, “Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: It’s time to go. I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

Lisa Rinna quit the show earlier this year after being a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for 8 years. The star joined the show in 2014, and early 2023 marked her departure. She also told PageSix that she and her family had no plans of starting their own reality TV series after her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

