My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Happens To Clark Kent?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 8

In Episode 8 of My Adventures With Superman Season 2, Brainiac manages to take over Superman’s Body using Black Mercy, a device that can manipulate one’s mind. Now with Superman being stuck in an endless loop of manipulated memories, one wonders if the superhero is brain-dead or still alive.

My Adventures With Superman is based on the popular DC Comics character Superman. The series which is being produced by Warner Bros. premiered on July 7, 2023. The second season began on May 26, 2024.

With only 2 episodes left before Season 2 ends and Superman in a state where he is no longer in control of his body, it will be interesting to see how this caped-super hero manages to break free from the Black Mercy. Let’s take a deeper look at how Superman ended up in this state.

What happened to Clark Kent?

In My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 8, the new Kryptonian King Brainiac manages to take control of Clark Kent’s mind using Black Mercy. Brainiac then manipulates his memories and makes his worst fears come true.

Superman’s love for his friends and family makes him vulnerable. Brainiac plays simulations of humans being scared of him, Lois saying hurtful things, and Jimmy picking Kara over him, over and over again, until he has complete control of Kent.

As the episode continues, Kara realizes that Brainiac has been manipulating her this whole time. As the two fight outside, Clark fights on the inside, trying his best to break free of the mind control. However, there is one attribute to the Black Mercy that changes things.

What is Black Mercy?

In the world of DC Comics, Black Mercy is a plant that creates a dream of the person’s perfect life by tapping into the pleasure centers of a person’s brain, while keeping the victim paralyzed.

And that’s exactly what happens to Kent, who sees a younger version of himself on Krypton, with his family still being alive. Now with complete control over Clark Kent, Brainiac declares that Kal-El is no more.

In a last-ditch effort, Jimmy tries to use a piece of Kryptonite, but it just hurts Kara and Kent. Brainiac then knocks him, Lois, and Kara into space. The trio are then rescued by Mallah and Brain.

Is Clark Kent dead?

Well, Clark Kent’s brain might be dead, but his body is pretty much functional, the only difference is that Brainiac is in control. Towards the end of the episode, Lois reveals that she stole the Black Mercy, and decides to use it on herself to save him.

She enters a similar mind-state to Kent, and the episode ends. My Adventures With Superman Episode 8 pretty much ended on a massive cliffhanger. Perhaps Lois will enter Kent’s mind and bring him back to his senses. One thing is for sure, Kent is not dead like Brainiac tells them, there is still hope for Superman’s friends.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 8 is now available on Adult Swim.

