‘My Brain Is Struggling...’: Liam Payne’s Sister Ruth Gibbins Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Singer After His Tragic Death At 31

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne died at the age of 31 after falling off the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. The family and friends of the late singer have been in a state of shock and grief right after the news broke on October 16.

While the family of the former One Direction band member previously released the statement over the tragic death of Payne, his sister Ruth Gibbins has now paid a heartbreaking tribute to her brother, whom she calls her “best friend.”

In a post shared on her Instagram account, Gibbins shared some unseen pictures of the former boy band member from his early days at X-Factor, along with a shot of the singer from her wedding day.

Alongside, Payne’s sister shared her feelings over losing the singer, claiming that she doesn’t feel the world was good enough for him. In the first two slides of the carousel post, the sister of the late singer shared an emotional note and thanked him for changing her life.

In her tribute, Gibbins wrote, "My brain is struggling to catch up with what’s happening and I don’t understand where you’ve gone.”

She further added in her statement, "I’m always in awe of your talent; it should be illegal to be so talented and just have the ability to not only be good at things but be bloody great at everything you attempt, without even knowing you're absolutely smashing it each time."

Gibbins also recalled her brother’s funny traits, claiming that she only chuckled so much around him and nobody else. Further in her tribute, Ruth shared that Payne loved One Direction and his fellow band members, as they used to talk about them all the time.

Gibbins concluded penning her emotions by stating, “One last time I need you to know, I’m here if you need anything, and I’d drive to the end of the universe to bring you back.”

Payne shared a great bond with his two sisters, Ruth and Nicole. The sisters, too, regularly supported the late singer in his career, right from his One Direction days.

Liam Payne succumbed to his injuries after falling off the balcony located on the third floor of the hotel. The singer was declared dead on the spot by the Buenos Aires medics, who claimed that Payne suffered from a skull fracture and internal and external hemorrhage.

