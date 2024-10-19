'He Wanted Her To...': Liam Payne's Friend Shares Insight Into Late 1D Star's Exchange With GF Kate Cassidy Before She Left Argentina

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death and drug use.

Liam Payne allegedly requested his girlfriend Kate Cassidy to remain in Argentina with him during a stressful moment just before his untimely death. According to reports, the late One Direction singer was dismayed upon learning that Cassidy was leaving the country without him.

A close friend of Cassidy shared to The Post that Payne did not want her to leave. The friend described how the couple's interactions were more intensified than what was expected, saying, "[Cassidy] says he begged her to stay."

Liam went to support his former bandmate Niall Horan who had a concert in Argentina on October 2. The couple had planned to stay in the country for five days but ended up extending it for two weeks. On TikTok, Cassidy later explained why she wanted to go back to America, saying she didn't like being in one place for too long.

Cassidy was reportedly in a hurry to see her dog and that did not sit well with Payne. The source told the outlet, "She wanted to be home with her dog. He didn’t like that at all. He was really moody about it." Cassidy got frustrated and booked her own return flight which only angered Payne’s further.

The couple kept on posting fun things on their trip that included Payne mocking Cassidy for going home first. He shared a funny post about how Cassidy left their vacation early, but there was more to the story. However, Cassidy's friend assured that their relationship was not in serious danger. They had been with each other for around two years and were also cohabitating.

As per the outlet, the source said that Cassidy, too, has been trying to deal with claims about Payne being seen with prostitutes before his death.

Following the unfortunate news of Payne’s death, Cassidy expressed deep sorrow and confusion, requesting peace while coming to terms with her loss. She later shared her final message on social media, dedicated to Payne and promising that she would love him forever.

Witnesses allege that Liam Payne's erratic behavior escalated after Cassidy's absence, claiming that he began behaving strangely during his stay at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old singer fell from his room's balcony and died instantly, sustaining multiple injuries and severe blood loss.

