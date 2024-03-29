Jeremy Reener is one of Hollywood’s beloved actors. He rose to prominence after his role as Hawkeye, the bow-and-arrow-wielding superhero in the MCU, and his role in the 2008 hit The Hurt Locker. Besides being an exceptional actor, he is also a father. Jeremy Reener is a proud father of daughter Ava and has a sweet birthday wish for her. On Instagram, the actor shared a touching video on her daughter's 11th birthday.

Jeremy Reener wishes his daughter Ava a very happy birthday

Jeremy Renner is marking his favorite girl's big day. On Thursday, the Marvel actor posted a reel on Instagram to celebrate his daughter Ava's 11th birthday. In a rare video of the father-daughter duo, Ava wraps her arms around Renner, cuddling him while he puts a kiss on her forehead.

Renner captioned the video: "Our love, respect, and affection grow with her... Happy 11th birthday to my number one ❤️‍🔥🎁❤️🎁 #luckyman🍀." The Hurt Locker actor shares his daughter Ava with ex-partner Sonni Pacheo. The duo welcomed their daughter in 2013.

Jeremy Reener earlier shared his gratitude for his daughter Ava

In 2023, Jeremy Reener suffered a near-death experience as he had a fatal snowmobile accident. After his uncertain accident, Reener was filled with gratitude in his heart for his daughter Ava. He expressed his gratitude on Instagram by sharing a heartfelt post about it on the accident's one-year anniversary.

The delighted father described his daughter as reason number one for his rehabilitation and expressed how fortunate he was to have Ava's aid. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "I asked her to 'wait for me' when I first saw her on January 14 as I arrived home. As I improved, she became more confident. There is no better drive for recovery than to help your family and friends. With gratitude always, thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer 🙏🏼.."

Meanwhile, Jeremy Reener is set to star in Marvel Cinematic Universe's next film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is slated to release in 2026.

