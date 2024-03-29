Mayor Of Kingston Season 3 Teaser OUT: Jeremy Renner Series To Release On THIS Date; More Details Inside

The Jeremy Renner starrer thriller drama is back with its third installment!

The teaser released by Paramount Pictures looked intense and had catchy one-liners. A narration in the video said, “We are what we are and what we are willing to do,” and the teaser concluded. It seems like the new season will put Mike Mclusky’s [Renner] actions to the test!

When will the Mayor of Kington Season 3 be released?

The teaser finally revealed the release date! The third season will premiere on June 2 in the U.S. and Canada and be released on June 3 for other Paramount+ markets. So, recharge your Paramount subscriptions to watch Mayor of Kington this spring!

What to expect from the third season of the drama?

The story follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, where incarceration is the only thriving business. The drama touches on sensitive subjects like systemic racism, corruption, and inequality. Amidst all that, Mike [Renner] tries to bring order and justice to a city that’s far from it. Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon co-created the show, the latter of which also stars.

According to the logline, the third season will focus on the consequences after a series of explosions in Kingstown. The attacks shake the citizens, but the stress doubles when a Russian mob takes a shop in the city with no good intentions.

On the other hand, drug wars in and out of the prison walls get out of control, and amidst all the chaos, Mike is doing his best to bring peace and harmony back. But he is challenged by a familiar face from his incarceration days, which puts him in peril!

Jeremy Renner’s comeback after fatal accident

The return of the series also marks the comeback of Jeremy Renner after his snowplow accident that nearly took his life. In the attempt to save his nephew, the actor got crushed by a seven-ton snowplow.

Although the Avengers alum survived, he was treated for 30 broken bones, blunt chest trauma, and orthopedic injuries. He was also brave enough to record and share his recovery journey on Instagram with the world. The premiere of Mayor of Kington season 3 comes 18 months after the incident, and it will be exciting to see Renner back in action!