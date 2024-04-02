Shannen Doherty, known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, is facing a tough journey with stage 4 breast cancer. Recently on her podcast, Let's Be Clear, she shared her emotional process of letting go of belongings to ease her mom's burden when she passes away.

Shannen Doherty talks about downsizing her possessions amid ongoing cancer battle

Putting her mom's comfort first, Shannen Doherty decided to clear out her storage units and homes, ensuring her mom wouldn't have to deal with the stress of sorting through everything. During the Monday podcast episode, the actress began saying, “My priority at the moment is my mom, I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her.”

She added, “Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture.”

She started selling or donating antiques and other items she's collected over the years, wanting to make things easier for her mom “just in case” anything happens to her.

Doherty also had to let go of her dream of living on her Tennessee property and fostering horses. She shared on the podcast, “So we were in Tennessee and I was packing up one of the places there, it was really hard and really emotional because to a certain extent — I felt like I was giving up on this dream of building this property out, and putting a house for me and a house for my mom and then extending the barn.”

Advertisement

Shannen Doherty reveals plans to help abandoned horses

Shannen revealed her plans to build a sanctuary for horses who are “abandoned by their owners because they are too old” or “broken down.”

However, with her mom's encouragement, she realized she could still pursue her passion for helping horses through other means. She said,

“I was packing up and I started crying … I felt like I was giving up on a dream and what did that mean for me? Did it mean that I was giving up on life? Did it mean that I was throwing in the towel? And my mom was there and she was like, ‘Don’t get rid of this place, it’s fine. You don’t have to and you can keep going.’ I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely I can.'”

But thinking about how much it would cost to renovate the property, the Charmed actress, 52, talked about her other idea saying, “I can still live my dream of helping horses, I can still live that dream by really participating in rescues that are far more capable of me doing it.”

Through this process, Doherty has come to prioritize making memories with her loved ones over material possessions. Selling her belongings has provided her with extra funds to take trips and create lasting memories with her mom and friends.

Despite her ongoing battle with cancer, Doherty remains determined to make the most of her time and prepare for the future. She has been candid about her journey and the preparations she's making for the inevitable, including planning her funeral arrangements.

ALSO READ: CMT Music Awards 2024: Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, And Lainey Wilson Among Finalists For Video of the Year Honor